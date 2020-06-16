Univision Unveils 2020-21 Content Slate Designed to Continue Driving Momentum for Fastest Growing Media Group in the U.S.

Univision Brand Labs Expands Targeting Capabilities for Marketers to Reach Growing Hispanic Audience

Announces Blockbuster Weeknight Dramas “Imperio de Mentiras” (Empire of Lies) and “Te Acuerdas de Mí” (Remember Me)

Launches New Music Tentpole “Latin GRAMMY® Honra” (Latin GRAMMY® Honors) and Special Series “Íconos de la Música” (Music Icons) Plus Sunday Night Reality Series “Tu Cara me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar)

TUDN Celebrates the Summer of Champions on Univision Networks Featuring 10 Total Trophy Hoisting Matches Including the 2020 Euro and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today unveiled the Company’s 2020-21 programming lineup driven by the best in sports, news and entertainment content serving its diverse and growing audience. Through a proven insights-based programming strategy that has made Univision’s portfolio of networks the fastest growing media group in the U.S., America’s Hispanic Superbrand provides exclusive reach for partners and clients to deliver accelerated growth. The new content slate will be announced to advertisers during the Company’s virtual Upfront presentation this afternoon, which will open with an exclusive performance by global superstar Pitbull of his hit song “I Believe That We Will Win.”

“ With a clear mission to inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community, we’re playing a more vital role in our audience’s lives than ever before during these unprecedented times,” said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Univision. “ The investments we’ve made in network, local and digital programming have resulted in Univision finishing the broadcast season as the highest growth network at a time when virtually all other networks experienced declines. This momentum represents a real opportunity for brands to make a meaningful connection with an underserved and high-growth community. We are the recognized leader and go-to source for the best Spanish-language content anywhere and anticipate that we will only grow stronger as we continue to listen to and serve the needs of the Hispanic community.”

The Hispanic consumer population currently represents nearly 20 percent of the total U.S. population, and is the fastest-growing segment in the U.S., driving GDP growth at a rate that is 32% faster than non-Hispanics. Furthermore, this audience is delivering faster growth in every Top 10 consumer product category than non-Hispanic consumers and is continuing to increase in affluence.

Univision’s media properties offer an exclusive window into this community with the fastest-growing television portfolio and broadcast digital property in the country. Consisting of Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and TUDN, the Company’s brands have a total reach of nearly 74 million consumers each month, including 75 percent of Hispanic Adults, with 83 percent of its television audience not reached on the top 10 English-language networks. Meanwhile, Univision’s flagship broadcast network has remained No. 1 on Spanish-language television for 28th consecutive seasons and is the fifth most-watched network on all of television – broadcast or cable, and regardless of language – across key demographics.

The digital story is similar, where the Company is reaching over 20 million users each month, with nearly half exclusive to the Univision digital brands.

“ We are dedicated to serving our audience and partners with a proven programming strategy and suite of tools and services that meet the changing needs of consumers and advertisers,” said Steve Mandala, president, Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision. “ Our reach, along with the unique connection we provide in-language and in-culture, is what separates our brand from the industry. 82 percent of Hispanic adults today speak Spanish, while 92 percent of our audience watches our content live. If you are not developing campaigns that speak to this consumer, then you are missing the opportunity to effectively grow your business, especially at a time when advertisers are seeing a 40 percent growth in return on investment for their Spanish-language campaigns.”

Univision Brand Labs, the Company’s award-winning marketing solution providing end-to-end services to marketer and agency partners, is expanding its advanced advertising capabilities across connected television and streaming devices with CONEXO. The Company’s OTT solution will leverage Univision NOW, the first premium, Spanish-Language streaming video service made for U.S. Hispanics, and its Univision app, plus integrate with top third-party platforms, to target consumers based on geography, demographic and viewing behaviors with access to 90 percent of all of the Spanish-language inventory in the U.S. marketplace.

Today’s presentation will also highlight Univision’s best-in-class content across its portfolio in Entertainment, including Scripted Dramas and Live Programming, as well as Sports and News.

Univision’s 2020-21 slate will once again deliver the highest-quality and most innovative storytelling with the release of 11 new scripted titles including two original adaptations of international hits filled with multi-layered characters, twists and turns, and breathtaking romances in “Imperio de Mentiras” (Empire of Lies) and “Te Acuerdas de Mí” (Remember Me).

Univision’s big, live event programming and Spanish-language music award shows unite its audience. Music is a passion point for the Hispanic community, and Univision is the home of Latin music featuring brand-defining tentpoles in “Premios Juventud” (Youth Awards), “Latin GRAMMY Awards®” and “Premios Lo Nuestro,” with the latter two being the only award shows to deliver year-over-year growth during the 2019/20 broadcast season regardless of language. Looking to 2021, Univision will double-down and add two distinct music franchises to the mix including its latest tentpole event with “Latin GRAMMY® Honra” (Latin GRAMMY® Honors) which will celebrate a genre, a person or a movement that positively impacts the music industry. The network will also launch a series of specials known as “Iconos de la Musica” (Music Icons), honoring a distinct musical great through a live concert and in-depth interviews. Produced in conjunction with Blackbird Presents and Sony Music Latin, the very first “Iconos de la Musica” special will celebrate singer/songwriter, actress, producer and philanthropist, Jenni Rivera.

Univision’s “Domingos en Familia” programming block has made it the leading destination on Spanish-language television during one of the week’s most competitive nights. Featuring hit reality competition shows with a cross-generational appeal like “Nuestra Belleza Latina,” “Mira Quién Baila” (Look Who’s Dancing) and “Pequeños Gigantes” (Little Giants), Univision will add a fourth franchise to its lineup with “Tu Cara me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar).

Following a broadcast season that saw the network become the fastest-growing major network in all of television, regardless of language, UniMás is back with even more live realities, dramas, sports, and blockbuster movie premieres in 2020-21 including its weekday primetime competition series “Guerreros 2020” (Warriors 2020) debuting this summer. The international hit and studio-competition will pit contestants in head-to-head challenges that will test character and personality. Later this fall, rating darling and live reality matchmaking series “‘Enamorándonos” (Love is Calling) returns each weeknight from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Additionally, UniMás will bring hit Turkish international series “Madre” (Mother) and “Las Mil y Una Noches” (A Thousand and One Nights) to the network’s 7 p.m. time slot in 2020-21.

As sports leagues around the world prepare to resume play, including America’s most-watched competitions Liga MX, UEFA Champions League and MLS, TUDN is poised to deliver an unparalleled number of matches in the months to come. Featuring an unmatched portfolio of live rights, the undisputed home of soccer in the U.S. will bring over 1,600 live games including two of the biggest tournaments of the year in Euro 2020 and Gold Cup 2021 to viewers across Univision networks in 2021. It will be the Summer of Champions on Univision networks as TUDN will telecast 10 championship matches including the Euro and Gold Cup finals, held for the first-time ever in the same year. Additionally, TUDN continues to be the home of the US-Mexico rivalry, telecasting more matches featuring the two Concacaf powers than anyone else, and next year, the Road to Qatar goes through TUDN as it will produce more qualifying games than any other network.

Univision’s award-winning news division with its mission to inform and empower the Hispanic community is more important now than ever. Univision News delivers a 91 percent exclusive audience not reached on English-language TV news and produces more hours of network news than any other broadcast network in the U.S. Later this year, Univision News will expand its TV and digital programming and launch new shows designed to reach its audience wherever it may be. The new slate features new programs including “En un Minuto” (In one Minute), as well as a town-hall style discussion show featuring experts and Univision journalists called “Q&A” available only on Facebook.

For the complete press release and other assets, please visit the 2020 Upfront Press Hub by clicking here.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com

Contacts

Bobby Amirshahi



(646) 560-4902



bamirshahi@UNIVISION.NET

Yvette Pacheco



(646) 560-4879



ypacheco@univision.net