Snap Inc. Announces New Developer Products and Partnerships Across Snap Minis, Snap Kit, Bitmoji and Snap Games

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today announced new developer products and partnerships across the Snap Kit, Snap Games and Bitmoji ecosystems. Snap also introduced Snap Minis, a new way for developers to bring experiences inside Snapchat while leveraging the social power of the platform.

Snap Kit and Snap Games offer developers new ways to easily build with Snapchat. More than 800 apps have integrated with Snap Kit, and nearly 150 million Snapchatters are engaging with these integrations every month. Since its launch in April 2019, more than 100 million Snapchatters have played Snap Games. Snap Minis, a new developer product, are built on the same core principles and technologies as Snap Games.

These new developer products and partner integrations will launch throughout 2020:

Snap Minis

Snap Minis are a new way for developers to bring HTML5 experiences inside Snapchat on Android and iOS. Minis are designed to deeply integrate within conversations on Snapchat, so coordinating between friends is faster than ever.

Coachella – At the next Coachella, coordinate and plan your festival lineup with your friends.

– At the next Coachella, coordinate and plan your festival lineup with your friends. Headspace – With the Headspace Mini, Snapchatters can kickback with quick meditations and send encouraging messages to boost friends in need.

– With the Headspace Mini, Snapchatters can kickback with quick meditations and send encouraging messages to boost friends in need. Let’s Do It (Snap Inc.) – When you and your friends need to make a decision as a group, Let’s Do It helps pick your next move.

– When you and your friends need to make a decision as a group, Let’s Do It helps pick your next move. Movie Tickets by Atom – Choose a show time at a local theater, select the best seats together, and individually pay for tickets to see the show. Stream the latest movie trailers and share them with friends.

– Choose a show time at a local theater, select the best seats together, and individually pay for tickets to see the show. Stream the latest movie trailers and share them with friends. Prediction Master – From Mammoth Media, Prediction Master serves timely questions on everything from the Stock Market to sneaker drops, so Snapchatters can see which of their friends is the true psychic.

From Mammoth Media, Prediction Master serves timely questions on everything from the Stock Market to sneaker drops, so Snapchatters can see which of their friends is the true psychic. Saturn – The Saturn Mini helps students share and compare their class schedules.

The Saturn Mini helps students share and compare their class schedules. Tembo – Create flashcard decks with friends on Snapchat, to help cram for your next exam.

To learn more, please visit minis.snapchat.com

Camera Kit

Camera Kit invites developers to leverage Snap’s eight year investment in the Snapchat camera, bringing Snapchat’s AR capabilities and camera engagement to enrich the experiences on their own apps. Through Camera Kit, Lenses built using Lens Studio can now live on their app and on Snapchat:

MLB Ballpark app – Baseball fans will be able to interact with their favorite teams and mascots in AR, and celebrate home runs together – at the game, and at home.

– Baseball fans will be able to interact with their favorite teams and mascots in AR, and celebrate home runs together – at the game, and at home. Nike – Nike is exploring Camera Kit to bring Snapchat Lenses to their new wellness app to enable video responses and duets with creators.

– Nike is exploring Camera Kit to bring Snapchat Lenses to their new wellness app to enable video responses and duets with creators. Squad – Through Camera Kit, Squad users will be able to add fun Snapchat lenses while they browse, chat, shop, and watch videos together.

– Through Camera Kit, Squad users will be able to add fun Snapchat lenses while they browse, chat, shop, and watch videos together. Triller – Through Triller’s Camera Kit integration, their community will be able to interact with special Snapchat Lenses inspired by artists and songs.

Dynamic Lenses

An expansion of Creative Kit, Dynamic Lenses enable developers to bring real-time information from their app into Snapchat Lenses, making it easy for any company to build custom AR experiences for their communities. Soon, Snapchatters can share lenses to Snapchat from Houseparty, Nike, Rally Road, and Yahoo! Fantasy Sports. Applications for app and game developers open today.

Visit snapkit.com for more details.

Bitmoji for Games

Bitmoji for Games brings the power of the 3D Bitmoji avatar to third party games. With Bitmoji for Games, gamers play as their Bitmoji in various titles and genres on any platform, including mobile, PC and console, all to create a more personal, social, and fun experience.

Perfect Master 3D (Gismart) – Fix it like a pro and get ready for the insane puzzle mode! Solve puzzles and test your brain speed! Each level challenges your thinking skills — would you take this challenge?

– Fix it like a pro and get ready for the insane puzzle mode! Solve puzzles and test your brain speed! Each level challenges your thinking skills — would you take this challenge? Scrabble GO (Scopely) – Bring the iconic word game experience to life in an all new way – with you!

– Bring the iconic word game experience to life in an all new way – with you! SingHeads ( Dream Reality Interactive ) – Sing as your Bitmoji, brought to life in augmented reality; a simple, fun and free new musical experience to share with your friends.

( ) – Sing as your Bitmoji, brought to life in augmented reality; a simple, fun and free new musical experience to share with your friends. Super Brawl Universe (Nickelodeon and Playsoft) – Join iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s all-time, most popular shows to battle it out in the ultimate action showdown!

– Join iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s all-time, most popular shows to battle it out in the ultimate action showdown! Uno! (Mattel) – Try your hand at the classic card game that’s easy to pick up and impossible to put down.

– Try your hand at the classic card game that’s easy to pick up and impossible to put down. Voodoo – Mobile games publisher Voodoo and Snap are teaming up to bring Bitmoji into a new mobile game later this year. More to come!

– Mobile games publisher Voodoo and Snap are teaming up to bring Bitmoji into a new mobile game later this year. More to come! Water Shooty (Rollic and Tiplay Studio) – An addictive, enjoyable water shooting game with cute characters, your Bitmoji and fun gameplay.

To learn more, go to Bitmoji.com/games.

Snap Games

Snap Games was introduced as a new way for friends to play games on mobile, featuring first and third-party games. In Snap’s own title, Bitmoji Party, an average of 20 minutes are played per player every day. In addition, more than 25 million unique Snapchatters played Mojiworks’ Ready, Chef, Go! in its first six months of launch, and Snapchatters who played with friends played twice as long as solo players.

Building on this momentum, Snap has announced a new slate of first and third-party games from new and existing partners:

Bitmoji Paint (Snap Games Studio ) – Bitmoji Paint is a global canvas, where millions of players come together simultaneously to contribute to one, massive collage. Snapchatters can travel the globe virtually, team up with friends to create simple scribbles, fun messages, or even giant landscapes in Bitmoji Paint.

) – Bitmoji Paint is a global canvas, where millions of players come together simultaneously to contribute to one, massive collage. Snapchatters can travel the globe virtually, team up with friends to create simple scribbles, fun messages, or even giant landscapes in Bitmoji Paint. Bumped Out (Zynga) – Bumped Out pits players against each other in short sessions where they control customizable vehicles and attempt to bump their friends off an ever-shrinking island.

– Bumped Out pits players against each other in short sessions where they control customizable vehicles and attempt to bump their friends off an ever-shrinking island. Friend Quizzes (Game Closure) – Friend Quizzes – How well do your friends know you? Share quizzes and discover who gets the highest scores!

– Friend Quizzes – How well do your friends know you? Share quizzes and discover who gets the highest scores! Nordeus – Mobile games company Nordeus will make a game that challenges Snapchatters to become a soccer champion.

– Mobile games company Nordeus will make a game that challenges Snapchatters to become a soccer champion. Quiz Party (Mojiworks) – Test your knowledge across all kinds of categories against your friends.

– Test your knowledge across all kinds of categories against your friends. Ready Set Golf! (PikPok) – In this mini-golf game for Snapchat, players use their wits, reflexes, and luck to sink the ball in the hole first.

– In this mini-golf game for Snapchat, players use their wits, reflexes, and luck to sink the ball in the hole first. Sling Racers (Madbox) – Swing, tap to hook, and make incredible jumps in this real-time multiplayer game.

– Swing, tap to hook, and make incredible jumps in this real-time multiplayer game. Snow Time (Funday Factory) – Hit the slopes with your Bitmoji as you snowboard past your friends’ high scores.

– Hit the slopes with your Bitmoji as you snowboard past your friends’ high scores. Super Snappy Bowling (NOWWA) – In this first real-time, multiplayer bowling game for Snapchat, players compete in different arenas to become the best bowler in the world.

– In this first real-time, multiplayer bowling game for Snapchat, players compete in different arenas to become the best bowler in the world. Voodoo – Mobile games publisher Voodoo and Snap are teaming up to bring one of their chart topping hyper-casual games to friends on Snapchat around the world. More to come!

