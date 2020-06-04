AlefEdge Wins Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Product Line Strategy Award for Edge-Optimizing Software

Programmable SD-ME Platform identified as the first solution to address the inherent challenges associated with the widespread adoption of Edge computing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, today announced that Frost & Sullivan, a leading industry research firm, has recognized the company with the 2020 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for its Edge Optimizing Software. Presented by Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Research Team, this award recognizes AlefEdge’s programmable Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform as the industry’s first solution to address the inherent challenges associated with the widespread adoption of Edge computing.

Frost & Sullivan independently evaluated a variety of Edge platforms across multiple key benchmarking criteria, which included technology leverage, scalability, breadth and supply chain. Overall, the firm found AlefEdge’s platform to demonstrate unique plug-and-play characteristics, the ability to interconnect with different private and public networks, and multiple embedded open APIs to be leading industry differentiators. These differentiation characteristics can be utilized by network operators, application providers, enterprises, as well as the network programmer and application developer ecosystems, to rapidly launch digital transformation initiatives through AlefEdge’s programmable SD-ME platform. Given these characteristics, the firm deemed the product strategy behind the platform highly efficient for alleviating bandwidth-related barriers, as well as effective for addressing Edge computing challenges associated with deployment, management and monetization.

“In addition to its thought leadership and technical excellence, AlefEdge was a clear winner and an ideal recipient for this award because of its scalability and interconnection capabilities, as well as how it addresses end user monetization, one of the major constraints hindering the widespread adoption of Edge computing,” said Rohan Thomas, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

AlefEdge’s programmable SD-ME platform orchestrates applications, devices and network services, seamlessly, thereby delivering on the promise of a distributed Internet and the power of a new high-speed Edge Economy through open Edge APIs. By delivering the “power of 5G” on contemporary networks with an Edge Internet architecture, through its platform’s easily adaptable plug-and-play overlay architecture, AlefEdge can enable rapid adoption without the need for costly and time-consuming upgrades. This leads to lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and higher returns on investment (ROI).

“It’s an honor to receive this award that recognizes our goal to create a scalable environment where Edge services can be easily adopted and consumed,” said Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. “From the beginning, we have focused on a programmable Edge with intelligent Edge architectures, services, APIs and most importantly value extraction. Our SD-ME platform creates a 5G experience without the expense or complexity of 5G – on existing networks! 2020 will be a significant year for AlefEdge and the Edge industry. We can now enable Edge services to be consumed as easily as possible to simultaneously catalyze connectivity and compute transformations.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards are designed to recognize people and organizations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough. Frost & Sullivan’s industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research in order to evaluate and identify best practices. Frost & Sullivan’s intent is to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies and individuals.

