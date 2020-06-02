SailPoint Announces New Lifecycle Capabilities for the Extended Enterprise and Critical Applications Slack and Zoom

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management, rolled out a series of updates to its SaaS identity platform to help customers better facilitate workforce continuity. The new capabilities allow businesses to pivot seamlessly and securely to keep pace with today’s ‘new normal’ – the increasingly remote workforce. New features include non-employee lifecycle management; connectors for Slack and Zoom; and advanced certification and campaign configurability.

“Today’s workers need to be able to work efficiently, but not at the expense of security. With these new features, we’re helping our customers ensure that all users, including employees and non-employees, are securely enabled no matter what external forces their business faces,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Solutions and Technology for SailPoint. “With our SaaS identity platform, enterprises can continue to rapidly grant access approvals without potentially over-provisioning users—only giving them the access that they need, no more, no less.”

Summers continued, “Our machine learning SaaS platform enables our customers to adapt as their business changes and empowers them to manage a broader range of identities. Given how unpredictable our world has become, it is no longer enough to rely on a manual approach to identity, especially in times of crisis. SailPoint has once again delivered the adaptive, autonomous, and predictive approach to identity that is required to securely enable today’s evolving workforce.”

The newest SaaS identity platform features include:

Non-employee lifecycle management – easily create and manage non-employee identities, while quickly granting, modifying or revoking user access for third parties, including contingent workers, partners, and suppliers

New connectors for Slack and Zoom – rapidly provide secure access to Slack and Zoom for a connected workforce across the globe

– rapidly provide secure access to Slack and Zoom for a connected workforce across the globe Advanced certification and campaign configurability – continuously ensure compliance by efficiently maintaining correct access for users with advanced certification and campaign configurability, stopping over-provisioning in its tracks

“At AmeriGas Propane, Inc., we depend on an identity platform that can keep up with the pace of our business. Only SailPoint’s SaaS identity platform could react and scale at the rate that our growing, global organization requires. With SailPoint, we’re at liberty to focus on embracing our cloud-first – and increasingly virtual – reality, knowing that our users’ access is secure, current and, appropriate,” said Christopher Martin, Manager – Identity & Access Security at AmeriGas Propane.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

