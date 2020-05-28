COVID and Your Money: Ric Edelman’s New Public Television Special to Air on June 1st on WETA PBS

Viewers will learn investment strategies they need right now plus specific actions to improve their personal finances

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The shocking speed and sudden impact of COVID-19 has upended every aspect of American life. In just six weeks, the U.S. economy went from being the strongest on record to having the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression – and it’s not over yet. To help Americans protect their savings and investments during these challenging times, acclaimed financial advisor Ric Edelman’s new television special, COVID and Your Money: Ric Edelman Explains, will premiere on June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on WETA PBS. Mr. Edelman is the founder of Edelman Financial Engines, America’s largest independent financial planning and investment advisor.

Presented by WETA, Washington D.C., this entertaining and highly informative program focuses on the investment strategies you need right now to get you through this crisis and provides seven steps you can quickly take to improve your personal finances.

“Suddenly, Americans are facing financial challenges they couldn’t have imagined just a few months ago,” said Mr. Edelman. “You know how to protect your health, but what about your money? During this special, I will provide the information and advice you need for your investments, cash reserves, mortgage, auto insurance, estate planning, college strategy and retirement income. It’s the information you need right now.”

WETA has created select pledge thank-you gifts for viewers of COVID and Your Money: Ric Edelman Explains, which include a 30-minute phone conversation with an Edelman Financial Engines financial planner; a Portfolio Review with valuable information for savings and investments during the current pandemic and beyond; and a complete, personalized Financial Plan to help you achieve all your financial goals.

Mr. Edelman was named three times as the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the country by Barron’s1. He’s also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the award-winning host of a national radio show on personal finance, engaging his audiences with vital information and his trademark delivery style that’s both funny and edgy.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all American investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America’s top independent financial planning and investment advisor, recognized by both InvestmentNews2 and Barron’s3 with 168 planner offices across the country and entrusted by more than 1.2 million clients to manage more than $192 billion in assets4. Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client’s situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

About WETA

WETA is the leading public broadcasting company in the nation’s capital, serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia with educational initiatives and with high-quality programming on public television stations nationwide, WETA Television and Classical WETA 90.9 FM. Classical WETA 90.9 FM brings classical music, concerts and specials to Greater Washington. As the largest PBS station serving Greater Washington, WETA Television broadcasts on WETA PBS, WETA UK and WETA PBS Kids. Local programming created by WETA Television includes WETA Arts, WETA Around Town, and documentaries such as Washington in the 2000s, Bygone DC, and Neighborhood Eats. National programs include PBS NewsHour and Washington Week, documentary films by Ken Burns and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and performance specials from renowned venues. WETA also serves the community with digital content that highlights WETA programming and the rich history of our region; creates leading public service websites such as www.ReadingRockets.org, www.LDOnline.org, www.ColorinColorado.org, www.AdLit.org, and www.Brainline.org; and develops community outreach programs to engage people of all ages in the joy of lifelong learning. More information at weta.org.

