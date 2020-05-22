Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD Position Selected by Travel Africa Network to Launch first HD African Travel Channel

Leveraging Eutelsat’s premier video hotspot at 13° East

Multi-year contract enabling Travel Africa Network to broadcast content to Europe and MENA

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications’ (Paris:ETL) HOTBIRD video hotspot has been selected by Travel Africa Network for the broadcast of its first High Definition African travel channel, with 100% African content dedicated to promoting tourism and hospitality in Africa.

The multi-year contract will enable Travel Africa Network to broadcast high-quality content throughout Europe and MENA, covering African gastronomy, culture, the best places to travel and stay and destination documentaries.

With its unique pan-European coverage, the high-power HOTBIRD satellites at 13° East form one of the largest broadcasting systems in EMEA, delivering content to more than 135 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the deal, Nicolas Baravalle, Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat of Eutelsat said: “We are proud to welcome Travel Africa Network to the HOTBIRD line-up. Their confidence reflects the unparalleled reach of our 13° East of both installed households and luxury hotels, and we hope it will lead the way for more African channels targeting Europe and MENA.”

Maggie Mutangiri, CEO of Travel Africa Network said: “We are delighted to launch the first dedicated African travel channel on HOTBIRD, enabling us to broadcast high quality content to the widest-possible audience to promote African travel experiences and attract more visitors to our beautiful continent. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Eutelsat as we look to expand our offer in the future.”

