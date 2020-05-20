Unity Technologies Appoints Scott Pitasky as Chief People Officer

Pitasky brings two decades of experience leading Human Resources for companies at pivotal moments of rapid growth and scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity.com/), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of Scott Pitasky as Chief People Officer. Pitasky brings two decades of experience leading Human Resources (HR) at companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Starbucks. He brings to Unity a mix of experience leading fast-growing companies and global businesses at scale. Pitasky will report to Chief Executive Officer, John Riccitiello.

“With Scott, we found a leader with experience growing businesses and global teams at scale and, equally important, someone who was a match with our culture,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Technologies. “I look forward to partnering together as we help drive the company in our next exciting chapter, one where we will continue to put our people and culture first.”

Before joining Unity, Pitasky was the Vice President of Human Resources supporting Amazon’s largest business, the Worldwide Consumer business. This role was Pitasky’s second stint at Amazon — the first was in 1999, where he helped grow the company from 800 employees to 8,000. Pitasky also headed up Human Resources at Starbucks and held a number of senior-level HR positions with Microsoft.

“I am thrilled to join the Unity team. I am already inspired by the commitment to innovation, along with the deep sense of ownership and collaboration. I look forward to working together and contributing my experience to build something special,” said Scott Pitasky, Chief People Officer, Unity Technologies.

