3M Enters Three-Year Collaboration Agreement with Wrapmate

Companies seek to increase the marketability of graphic manufacturers, installers and business owners

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrapmate, an end-to-end digital platform for graphics projects, has entered a three-year global collaboration agreement with 3M Commercial Solutions to help businesses improve their marketability within the print, signage and vehicle graphics industry. This collaborative agreement is an expansion of the initial six-month collaboration first announced in September of 2019. It will provide customers with a one-stop shop network of professionals and resources on a global scale.





“This collaborative agreement creates an approachable way for businesses to consider adding graphics to their marketing toolbox,” said Adrian Cook, marketing manager, 3M Commercial Solutions Division. “It also benefits Wrapmate Pros and 3M Certified and Preferred Graphics Installers by potentially increasing their customer base.”

Wrapmate’s innovative technology includes an augmented reality (AR) app that allows business owners to visualize their vehicle graphic mockup on a 3D digital image placed virtually in their driveway or office parking lot. Additionally, Wrapmate has developed an online price calculator specifically for vehicle graphics with real-time pricing coming in the near future.

“Getting the client to see what a wrap would look like is one of the hardest things in this industry: to pitch the wrap without seeing the wrap,” said Kyle Perfetto, sales manager at PUREBLIND Wraps and Graphics, a Colorado-based graphic shop that has grown its business using Wrapmate.

“Our platform streamlines customer pain points by aggregating the graphics process – from design to estimate to installation – onto one platform,” said Chris Loar, Wrapmate Founder and CEO. “By collaborating with 3M, we’re now able to execute graphics projects at the highest level, ultimately increasing the marketability of everyone involved, from the business owner to the installer to the graphic manufacturer.”

Get started on your next project by visiting wrapmate.com

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphics projects designed, printed and installed. Utilizing Wrapmate’s advanced technologies, customers can create and visualize a unique vehicle graphic like never before. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a network of top certified graphics professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with vehicle wrap customers and tools to help them manage their projects.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

© 3M 2020. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Anthony Thomas



Karwoski & Courage



anthony.thomas@creativepr.com

612-270-9683