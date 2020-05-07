Nickelodeon Releases New Season of Listen Out Loud With The Loud House Podcast, Based on Hit Animated Series

Network Expands Podcast Slate with Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon turns up the volume with the season three debut of the Listen Out Loud with The Loud House podcast. Available now, the weekly podcast hosted by Lincoln and his sisters takes fans inside the world of the Louds. Listen Out Loud with The Loud House is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcast are found. The podcast series has garnered nearly 10 million streams across platforms in its first two seasons.

Following on the success of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Nickelodeon is adding Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories to its growing podcast playlist. These brand-new podcasts extend each world in new ways beyond the screen by offering original stories with fan-favorite characters for Nickelodeon’s preschool, kids and family audience. Additional podcasts featuring beloved Nickelodeon titles from its library are currently in development and will be announced in the coming months.

Nickelodeon has the following podcasts:

Listen Out Loud with The Loud House (6 episodes, season 3 available now) — In season three of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Lincoln and Clyde review their favorite restaurant, Luan and Benny teach a comedy class, Lucy and the Mortician’s Club hold a séance at the cemetery, and more. In episode one, Paul Scheer (The League) guest stars as Gus, the residential arcade and pizzeria owner.

Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories (10 episodes, launching soon) — Listeners will skidoo with Josh and Blue into storybooks where sleepy-time adventures await, in this original podcast series narrated by Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz.

Are You Afraid of The Dark? (6 episodes, launching soon) –In Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Jeremy Taylor reprises his role as “Graham” from the linear anthology, playing a mysterious crypt keeper who transmits scary stories submitted to The Midnight Society through a pirate radio-style broadcast to listeners all over the world.

The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds (6 episodes, available now) — The Casagrandes’ Ronnie Anne hosts The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds, where she gives a taste of what it’s like to live in the big city with her big, loving, multigenerational Mexican-American family. The podcast features Ronnie Anne’s tour of the city’s hotspots, Hector’s musical history of the Casagrande family, Carl’s guide to starting a dog washing business and more. Since its December 2019 launch, the first season has garnered over 1 million streams across platforms.

Nickelodeon Animation Podcast (3 seasons, available now) — The Nickelodeon Animation Podcast gives voice to the creators and talent who brought to life some of the most innovative, hilarious, and heart-tugging animation in the history of television. The series features Nick-affiliated talent as well as animation visionaries from across the industry. Hosted by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry), each episode discusses creator and talent life stories, careers and the inspirations behind some of the most iconic cartoons. Since its May 2016 debut, the podcast has garnered nearly 4 million streams across platforms.

Year to date, The Loud House ranks as television’s number-two animated series with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, behind only Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants. The Loud House animated series was recently greenlit for a fifth season and brand-new episodes continue to air on Nickelodeon. The series also won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s Animated Series and Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program in 2018.

The Loud House debuted May 2016 on Nickelodeon and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. In addition to the series, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories, chapter books, a recently released digital album and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Karen Malach serves as producer and Kyle Marshall is supervising producer.

