Altice USA Statement on Transaction by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today makes the following statement following the sale of a portion of Altice USA shares by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments):

After the market closed today, CPP Investments elected to sell 11.2 million Altice USA Class A shares to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144, representing substantially all of their remaining stake in the company. Consistent with Altice USA’s share repurchase program, the company elected to purchase approximately 2.2 million of these shares directly from the broker dealer, for a total consideration of approximately $52 million.

