NAB Show Express Launches ‘Let’s Talk Cine’ Program for Content Creators

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB Show Express, NAB Show’s new digital experience, is introducing “Let’s Talk Cine,” a live, interactive program featuring timely and candid conversations with leading filmmakers, technologists and studio executives who are successfully producing hit motion pictures and TV shows by transforming the creative process and re-imagining production and post, both live and remote.

NAB Show Express, held May 13 – 14, is a dynamic online event offering 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global entertainment and media community. Featuring live and on-demand educational sessions as well as an exclusive Solutions Marketplace, NAB Show Express offers critical information, inspiration and solutions to move the industry forward.

“Let’s Talk Cine” will lead off with the live session, “How Is Virtual Production Changing Television?” on Wednesday, May 13, produced in association with the Television Academy’s Interactive Media Peer Group. The session will explore innovative virtual production techniques and tools used in making HBO’s “Run” and Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian.” Panelists include Sam Nicholson, ASC, Stargate Studios; Miles Perkins, Epic Games; Christina Lee Storm, DreamWorks Animation; and Richard Bluff, Industrial Light & Magic.

Also on Wednesday, “‘Ozark’ – Behind the Scenes of Season Three” will explore the series’ visual evolution. Produced in association with ICG Magazine, “Ozark” production designer David Bomba, cinematographers Ben Kutchins and Armando Salas, and director and camera operator Ben Semanoff will speak with ICG Executive Editor David Geffner about the use of art direction, lighting, shot design and camera work to create season three’s dark, picturesque look.

On Thursday, May 14, master cinematographer Roderigo Prieto, ASC, AMC, will take audience questions in “Ask Me Anything About Filmmaking,” also moderated by ICG’s Geffner. Prieto is a three-time Oscar nominee known for his innovative approach to color, composition and lighting and is renowned for his collaborations with Alejandro González Iñárritu, Ang Lee, and Martin Scorsese on such award-winning films as “Amores Perros,” “Brokeback Mountain,” ”Babel,” and “The Irishman.”

A final live session, “Remote Production and Post: Lessons Learned After Two Months of Safer-At-Home,” will be held Thursday, May 14. Produced in association with the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council, the session will focus on the best platforms, apps and practices used by filmmakers, artists and technologists for creating and finishing content remotely.

Additionally, filmmaker Nigel Dick of Dickfilms, Inc. will deliver a webinar, available on-demand, titled “One Man Crew: Nigel Dick Shares His Tips & Tricks” about how to effectively produce and direct major projects solo. Dick will share his list of do’s and don’ts for one-man crews and discuss with moderator Steve Tobenkin of LeTo Entertainment how he meets his clients’ ever-rising list of wants and needs in a world where expectations are up and budgets are down.

The “Let’s Talk Cine Program” is curated and produced by Steve Tobenkin and Rochelle Winters in collaboration with NAB Show.

The most up-to-date NAB Show Express session schedule can be found at nabshowexpress.com.

