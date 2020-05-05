Apple Announces New 13″ MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard; More Info at B&H

Computer News: Apple unveils updated 13″ MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, twice as much storage, and faster performance speeds





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the release of the new Apple 13″ MacBook Pro. The update arrives earlier than expected, bringing with it faster speeds, double the storage, and the one feature users have been begging for: the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina Display



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1560525-REG/apple_mwp42ll_a_13_3_macbook_pro_with.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1560526-REG/apple_mwp72ll_a_13_3_macbook_pro_with.html

2.0 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

16GB of 3733 MHz LPDDR4x RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics

P3 Color Gamut | True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Magic Keyboard | Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

While the feelings toward Apple’s butterfly keyboard are somewhat of a mixed bag at best, the reviews of the Magic Keyboard have pretty much been universal praise. The Magic Keyboard has been lauded far and wide for its exceptional feedback, logical design, and button layout. Basically, every issue people had with the butterfly keyboard, Apple fixed, retooled, and revamped into the glorious typing experience that is the Magic Keyboard. And now that experience is in the new Apple 13″ MacBook Pro, which means you’re going to get the best keyboard Apple has to offer.

The Magic Keyboard isn’t the MacBook Pro’s only selling point. The latest model also features double the amount of storage across all variants—meaning the base model starts at 256GB and goes all the way up to 1TB. With an optional 10th-gen quad-core Intel processor, the MacBook Pro 13 delivers nearly three times the performance speed of its dual-core predecessor, as well as substantially faster performance for graphically intense tasks like 4K video editing and rendering, smoother gameplay, and more. On top of all that, select models of the new MacBook Pro will include 16GB of Apple’s faster 3733 MHz memory, with the option of up to 32GB of memory—a first for the 13″ MacBook Pro laptop.

The 13″ MacBook Pro’s other notable features are highlights we’ve seen in other Apple devices, including the Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID login, and many more. It’s too early to be certain, but it sure looks like the new 13″ MacBook Pro might be the laptop that so many Apple users have been clamoring for. It’s compact and portable, it has a killer screen and enough power to handle most demands, and it offers one of the top-rated laptop keyboards on the market. For those of us that who have been waiting for that “perfect” MacBook Pro to come out, it looks like our patience might finally be rewarded.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿