Qumulo Advances Collaborative, Cloud-Based High-Performance Media Workflows for Adobe Creative Cloud Video Applications

Qumulo Cloud File Data Service and Hybrid Cloud File Storage Integrate with Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects for Fast, Efficient Collaboration Anyplace, Anytime

Highlights

High-Performance Collaboration in the Cloud: Enables production and editorial teams to maintain high performance across multiple remote locations

Limitless Scalability: Cloud-based storage infrastructure meets the capacity and performance needs of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects users

Analytics and Visibility: Provides unmatched real-time visibility into data and usage

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and data services, today announced that it is working with Adobe to help media and entertainment organizations leverage collaborative workflows in the cloud. Cloud-based workflows have become an urgent priority with creative professionals who are working from home and accessing files from remote locations. Adobe® Premiere® Pro and After Effects®, in tandem with Qumulo’s file services, enable collaborative teams to create and edit video footage using cloud storage with the same levels of performance, access and functionality as workstations in the studio.

“Premiere Pro and After Effects are industry-leading applications and give creative professionals the tools they need for better storytelling,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “Qumulo’s hybrid file software gives content creators the performance, scale, and analytics they need to collaborate efficiently in the face of tight deadlines, even from remote locations.”

Premiere Pro is often used together with After Effects on creative projects for film, TV, and web content, providing a tightly integrated post-production workflow. Demanding workflows require high-performance hybrid file storage that can support real-time data sharing and collaboration across on-prem and in the cloud.

“Qumulo’s file data software and cloud services enable media and entertainment organizations to effortlessly connect applications with the data those apps need without disruption of production schedules or need to re-architect any apps. This means fast and seamless collaboration, smooth playback and real-time editing of video footage, even when multiple editors are working with multiple streams of video,” said Barry Russell, senior vice president and general manager of cloud at Qumulo.

Accelerated Performance, Limitless Scaling, Real-Time Visibility

Qumulo meets the demands of today’s data-driven media and entertainment organizations for massive content production and storage and empowers worldwide collaboration in the cloud. It is optimized for demanding creative workflows with many editors working simultaneously.

Qumulo’s real-time analytics monitor performance, capacity, and usage of the entire file environment both on-prem and in the cloud. They provide administrators with the insights they need to manage issues proactively and to make well-informed planning decisions.

Key benefits of the Qumulo solution for the Adobe’s Creative Cloud video apps include:

Accelerated performance and productivity;

Boosted cloud compute power to speed production;

Simple scalability to support performance and capacity demands;

Workflow resilience and enterprise-level content protection;

Improved business efficiencies with real-time analytics.

“Moving editorial and production workflows to the cloud has taken on renewed urgency as media organizations strive to meet tight deadlines with geographically dispersed talent and remote talent,” said Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates. “This compelling solution from Qumulo for Adobe apps enables collaboration in the cloud for content production, editing and finishing – the timing could not be more perfect.”

“Media organizations can use Qumulo’s software to easily spin up production workloads, using either Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Google Cloud, to create a studio in the cloud, on demand, with all the capabilities of Premiere Pro and After Effects,” added Russell. “Adobe’s Digital Experience team continues to lead the market in innovation and services, as exemplified by the recent unveiling of its new Productions feature set for Premiere Pro. We are gratified to work with Adobe and to serve our customers with the best tools to achieve business success.”

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and file services, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Fortune 500 companies, major film studios, and the largest research facilities around the world trust Qumulo to help them create new products, new opportunities, and new business models. Real-time analytics provide visibility into individual user performance, usage trends and performance bottlenecks. Qumulo’s cloud-native file system delivers an identical experience and capabilities across on-prem, hybrid, cloud, and multicloud environments. The Qumulo experience makes storage simple, with continuous new features, a single solution for all workloads, and access to customer success experts on your schedule. www.qumulo.com.

