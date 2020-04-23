ITC Reaffirms TiVo’s Second Infringement Victory

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) was the beneficiary of a final determination issued today by the International Trade Commission (ITC) reaffirming that Comcast’s X1 platform once again infringes Rovi’s (a subsidiary of TiVo) patents.

“This is yet another win for TiVo – our second victory against Comcast this year. The Federal Circuit’s decision on March 2 affirmed the ITC’s final determination in our first ITC case against Comcast to ban the importation of Comcast’s set-top boxes that infringe Rovi’s patents. Today’s final determination in our second ITC case against Comcast reaffirms that Comcast’s X1 entertainment experience continues to violate TiVo’s patent rights,” said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer at Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. “These rulings confirm that Comcast is subject to the ITC’s jurisdiction and cannot avoid liability for infringing TiVo’s patents.”

“Our Emmy Award-winning technology revolutionizes the way millions of people experience in-home media. TiVo is a powerfully innovative company that vigorously protects its expanding patent portfolio, encompassing thousands of patents. We are thrilled by this ruling and it proves yet again that Comcast is a serial violator of TiVo’s patents. TiVo will continue to litigate until Comcast enters into a fair licensing agreement with TiVo and pays us what it owes,” said Patel.

On May 23, 2019, the ITC instituted an additional investigation into Comcast for infringing other Rovi patents. The trial in this third investigation took place in January 2020, and a final decision is expected in Q4 2020.

TiVo’s IP Licensing Business continues to build on a strong, diverse base of customers and reported year-over-year revenue growth in Q4.

TiVo has a worldwide portfolio encompassing thousands of patents.

The portfolio covers a wide variety of everyday media experiences, including key technologies to the Xfinity X1 experience.

TiVo has patents in the following areas: DVR, Voice, VOD/OTT, Social Media, Guide, Search and Rec, Multi-screen, Interactive TV and apps, AR/VR, parental controls, Sports, Personalization and Advertising Analytics.

In November 2017, the ITC issued a final ruling that Comcast had violated Rovi patents resulting in a “limited exclusion order” that forced Comcast to remove popular features from their product that their competitors who pay for a license have access to. This favorable ruling for TiVo was just recently affirmed by the Federal Circuit on March 2, 2020.

