MyndVR Announces First 10 Communities to Receive Donated VR Headsets through Partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar

Donated headsets will help seniors combat social isolation from COVID-19

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyndVR, the national leader in virtual reality (VR) solutions for senior living communities, today announced the first 10 care communities chosen to receive donated VR headsets through its partnership with Pico Interactive, a leading global tech company that develops innovative VR and enterprise solutions and Littlstar, a global content network with the most advanced technology to deliver 360-degree video and immersive experiences.

The first ten communities to receive headsets are:

Bel Air Health & Rehabilitation Skilled Nursing Facility, Sava Senior Care Joseph of the Pines, Trinity Health Brooking Park, St Andrews Senior Housing Wickliffe, Tapestry Senior Living Brookdale Murray New York State Veteran’s Home Sodalis Senior Living Quail Ridge, Sunshine Retirement Living Avamere at Hillsboro, Avamere Family of Companies Methuen Village, Senior Living Residences

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, skilled nursing facilities have been forced to shut their doors to non-medical personnel, leaving residents without the ability to connect with friends and family. With no window to the outside world, the anxiety and depression that arises from social isolation in seniors is both dangerous and frightening. According to one report in the National Academies of Sciences, social isolation has been associated with a significantly increased risk of premature mortality from various causes.

MyndVR, in partnership with Pico Interactive and Littlstar, is helping combat these statistics as the company is at the forefront to improve the lives of seniors facing unprecedented loneliness during these challenging times.

The remaining 40 care communities selected to receive the donated VR headsets will be announced in the coming weeks.

For folks that might want to contribute and expand our 50-community donation, please visit www.myndvr.com/donate or call us at 800-620-7630.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults.

MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These trials will also measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To date, over 200 thousand Pico VR headsets have been sold worldwide across a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, marketing and training services. To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com.

About Littlstar

Littlstar is a streaming service delivering live and on-demand ESports, Music, Comedy, Travel, Documentary, and Sports to PlayStation, Android TV, iOS, Android, and Apple TV. Littlstar’s innovative platform supports 2D, 3D, 4K, Live, 360°, 180°, and traditional video, and viewers can watch content curated and delivered by Littlstar, or they can view their own curated content from a hard drive, local network, or RSS feed. Viewers can earn Ara rewards points just for engaging with the app, and there is a full developer platform for powering 3rd party applications. For more info, visit https://littlstar.com and https://littlstar.info

