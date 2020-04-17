Telrite Holding Inc. Brands’ H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA to Offer iPhone SE: a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design

COVINGTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telrite Holdings Inc. brands’ H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA today announced they will offer the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry- leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone. Powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone to handle the most demanding tasks, the new iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. Customers will be able to order the new iPhone SE beginning April 24, 2020 at www.h2owirelessnow.com and www.puretalkusa.com.

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone that adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light and offers incredible color accuracy with its vibrant wide color gamut. The familiar Home Button is designed with sapphire crystal and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID, an easy, private and secure way to unlock iPhone, use Apple Pay and authorize App Store purchases. The Apple-designed A13 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, provides unparalleled performance for every task — perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences — and enables great battery life. In addition, iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock Portrait mode(1), all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and supports fast- charging(2), giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes(3). Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit- class LTE(4), and dual SIM with eSIM(5) provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

With recently upgraded and unlimited talk, text, and data plans for H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA, the Telrite brands offer nationwide 4G LTE coverage on one of the largest and most reliable GSM networks. H2O Wireless features international talk to 50+ countries and Pure TalkUSA offers consumers the option to try their service with a Risk-Free Guarantee. Device trade-in and financing (0% for 24 months) are available on all phones, including iPhone SE.

For complete details on H2O Wireless and Pure TalkUSA pricing, please visit: www.h2owirelessnow.com and www.puretalkusa.com.

For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.



(1) Portrait mode on iPhone SE has the ability to recognize people.



(2) Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately).



(3) iPhone SE is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty. iPhone SE is resistant to accidental spills from common liquids such as soda, coffee, tea, beer and juice. In the event of a spill, rinse the area with water and wipe your iPhone, and dry it.



(4) Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/iPhone/LTE.



(5) Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

