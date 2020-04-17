AICPA Recognizes Top 2019 CPA Exam Performers with Elijah Watt Sells Award

133 CPA candidates qualified for the award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) today announced the 133 winners of the 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award. To qualify for the award, CPA candidates must obtain a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Examination, pass all four sections on their first attempt and have completed testing in 2019.

Nearly 75,000 individuals sat for the CPA Exam in 2019 with 133 candidates meeting the criteria to receive the Elijah Watt Sells Award.

“On behalf of the AICPA, I’d like to commend the 2019 Sells Award winners for their impressive accomplishment,” said Mike Decker, American Institute of CPAs vice president of examinations. “The CPA Exam is a rigorous assessment and these candidates should be proud of their exceptional performance.”

The Elijah Watt Sells Award program was established by the AICPA in 1923 to recognize outstanding performance on the CPA Exam. Sells, one of the first CPAs in the U.S., was active in the establishment of the AICPA and played a key role advancing professional education within the profession.

The AICPA, which owns and scores the CPA Exam, works with hundreds of volunteers and other stakeholders to maintain its relevance to the profession and alignment with the knowledge and skills required of a newly licensed CPA. To support candidates along their journey, the AICPA provides information and tools, including the CPA Exam Blueprints, sample tests and tutorial topics, and the recently published CPA Exam Booklet enhanced with augmented reality features.

The individuals listed below are the 2019 Sells Award winners in alphabetical order, followed by their board of accountancy affiliation, education and present employer:

Elizabeth Ahrens (Texas), a graduate of The University of North Texas with a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science in Accounting is employed with BKD in Dallas, Texas.

Carson Angress (Massachusetts), a graduate of Boston College with a BS in Accounting and Business Analytics, is employed with PwC in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zsofia Barandi (North Dakota), a graduate of the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy, is employed with EY in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George J. Baratta, III (Massachusetts), a graduate of Boston College with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting from Merrimack College is employed with Charles River Laboratories, Inc in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Nathan Bartholomew (UT), a graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Masters of Accountancy with an emphasis in Tax from Brigham Young University is employed with PwC in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Matthew Bauerbach (Illinois), a graduate of University of Michigan with a BBA and MS in Accounting, is employed with EY in Chicago, Illinois.

David Bell (New York), a graduate of Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York, New York.

Randeep Bhangu (California), a graduate of Panjab University, India with a Bachelor of Commerce and a MSc in Accounting, Finance and Management from University of Bristol, U.K. is employed with Andersen Tax, LLC in San Mateo, California.

Michael Bianez (Texas), a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Finance and a Master of Science in Accounting is employed with Sabrepoint Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

Kristi Birk (Missouri), a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting and is employed with K•Coe Isom in Jackson, Missouri.

Max Bradley (Michigan), a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Accounting is employed with Deloitte in Detroit, Michigan.

Benjamin Brayton (Massachusetts), a graduate of Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Master of Professional Accountancy from Bryant University, is employed with BDO USA, LLP in Boston, Massachusetts.

Joe Breen (New Jersey), a graduate of Monmouth University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Concentration in Accounting is employed with WithumSmith+Brown, PC in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Elissa Britt (Virginia), a graduate of Christopher Newport University with a BSBA in Accounting and Finance is employed with Baker Tilly in Tysons, Virginia.

Heather Brown (Massachusetts), a graduate of Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University is employed with KPMG LLP in Boston, Massachusetts.

Carolyn Burns (New York) a graduate of Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Masters in Accounting from Wake Forest University is employed with E&Y in New York City, New York.

Dana Cai (Pennsylvania), a graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, is employed with Ernst & Young in Philadelphia, Philadelphia.

Hannah Chae (North Carolina), a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BS in Biology and Masters in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is employed with Ernst & Young LLP in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Daniel Chang (Texas), a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting and Master in Professional Accounting, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, Texas.

Brett Coffman (Illinois), a graduate of Millikin University with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and Finance and is employed with BKD in Decatur, Illinois.

Kathryn Coleman (Schell) (Colorado), a graduate of Colorado State University with a BBA in Accounting & Business Honors and MS in Accountancy, is employed with Deloitte Tax, LLP in Denver, Colorado.

Dakota Comer (Missouri), a graduate of Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Masters of Accountancy from Missouri State University is employed with BKD CPAs & Advisors in Springfield, Missouri.

Joseph Coupal (Massachusetts), a graduate of Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance and Accounting, is employed with PwW in Boston, Massachusetts.

Renee Cordero (Maryland), a graduate of University of Maryland Global Campus with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Management is employed with Cvach Financial Services, PA in Centreville, Maryland.

Bryan Davis (Florida), a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University with a BBA in Management and MPA from The University of Texas at Austin is employed with Verizon Communications Inc. in Lake Mary, Florida.

Jacob Decker (Iowa), a graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor’s in Accounting and a Master of Accounting is employed with RSM in Des Moines, Iowa.

Nolan D. Derr (Virginia), a graduate of the College of William and Mary with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accounting, is employed with EY in McLean, Virginia.

Jason Dinsmore (Virginia), a graduate of the University of Richmond with a BSBA in Accounting, is employed with KPMG in Tysons Corner, Virginia and earning a Master of Taxation and Data Analytics from the University of Mississippi.

Maureen Dombrow (Kansas), a graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Career and Organizational Studies and a Master of Accounting from University of Kansas, is employed with Grant Thornton, LLP in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jiaying Du (Massachusetts), a graduate of Boston College with a BS in Accounting and Information Systems was employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kayla Frank (Wisconsin), a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in accounting is employed with Baker Tilly in Madison, Wisconsin.

Olga Frederick (Michigan), a graduate of Metropolitan State University (Minnesota) with a B.S. in Accounting is employed with Ottawa County in Michigan.

Molly Garrison (Texas), a graduate of Rice University with a BA in English and Psychology and a Master of Accounting, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Houston, Texas.

Robert Geiger (North Carolina), a graduate of North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accounting, is employed with Johnson Lambert LLP in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Madeleine Ginty (Texas), a graduate of The University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Masters of Science in Accountancy from The University of Notre Dame, is employed with PwC in Houston, Texas.

Abigail Godwin (Florida), a graduate of the University of North Florida with a BBA in Accounting and Finance is employed with KPMG LLP in Tampa, Florida.

Elizabeth Gregori (New York), a graduate of Lehigh University with a Dual Degree in Accounting (BS) and French and Francophone Studies (BA) is employed with EY in New York, New York.

Michael Grott (Pennsylvania), a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, is employed with Ernst & Young in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Moshe Gruber (New Jersey), a graduate of UTA Mesivta of Kiryas Joel with a BS in Talmudical Studies and an MS in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University is employed with Mazars USA LLP in New York, New York.

Mary Hagan (Tennessee), a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a BBA in Accounting is employed with Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury in Nashville, Tennessee.

James R Hall (Texas), a graduate of the University of Texas with a Bachelor’s in Economics and a Master’s in Professional Accounting is employed with Cherry Bekaert in Austin, Texas.

Sara Bou Hamdan (Alaska), a graduate of American University of Beirut with a BBA in Finance, is employed with American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon.

Steven Hart (OH), a graduate of Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Brandon Heggan (Delaware), a graduate of the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Finance is employed with Santora CPA Group in Newark, Delaware.

Sarah Heuerman (New York), a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a BS in Accountancy and Manufacturing Engineering and a MS in Accountancy, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in New York, New York.

Mackenzie Hitchcock (Ohio), a graduate of Long Island University with a BS in Accountancy and a Master of Accounting from The Ohio State University is employed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Madison Hoff (New York), a graduate of Wake Forest University with a Bachelors of Science in Accountancy and Masters of Science in Accountancy also from Wake Forest University is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York, New York.

Leslie Anne Huang (Pennsylvania), a graduate of the University of the Philippines – Diliman with a BS in Business Administration and Accountancy is employed with SGV & Co. (EY Philippines) in the Philippines.

Austin Huckaby (California), a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with a BA in Business Economics and a Masters of Accounting and Data Analytics from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) is employed with KPMG in Austin, Texas.

Timothy Hudson (Missouri), a graduate of Truman State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy from Truman State University is employed with The Charity CFO, LLC in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Michael Humphrey (Texas), a graduate of Abilene Christian University with a BBA in Accounting and Finance and Master of Accountancy from Abilene Christian University is employed with EY in San Antonio, Texas.

Donald R. Hymers (New York), a graduate of Canisius College with a BS in Accounting and Finance and an MBA in Accounting, is employed with EY, LLP in Buffalo, New York.

A. Julia Ioffredo (Virginia), a graduate of the Berlin School of Economics and Law with a B.A. in Tourism Business Administration and a Certificate in Accounting from George Mason University is employed with KWC CPAs in Alexandria, Virginia.

Nicholas David Japhet (Massachusetts), a graduate of Bryant University with a BSBA in Accounting and Master of Professional Accountancy, is employed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Paul Kardar (Ohio), a graduate of Grove City College with a BS in Accounting and Finance is employed with Medical Mutual in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alina Li Li Keow (Kansas), a graduate of Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Technology/Management Information Systems, is employed with EY LLP in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Kara Killingsworth (Texas), a graduate of University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting and Master in Professional Accounting is employed with Protiviti in Dallas, Texas.

Frances E. Klein (Ohio), a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Science in Accountancy from Xavier University is employed with KPMG in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Rachel Knapp (California), a graduate of Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is employed with Higher Ground Education in Lake Forest, California.

Mager Koromhas (Virginia), a graduate of the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Commerce and M.S. in Accounting from the University of Virginia is employed with KPMG LLP in Norfolk, Virginia.

Maggie L Kothe (Nebraska), a graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Accountancy from Kansas State University, is self-employed with MK Bookkeeping Services, LLC in Hastings, Nebraska.

Edward Kreienberg (IL), a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy and History is employed with KPMG in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Kreisman (New York), a graduate of Tulane University with a BSM in Finance and MS in Accounting, is employed with KPMG in Boston, Massachusetts.

Austin Krug (Virginia), a graduate of American University with a BS in Accounting and Economics, is employed with BKD, LLP in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jerry Lam (Texas), a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting and a Master in Professional Accounting is employed with Deloitte in Dallas, Texas.

Adam Landefeld (Texas), a graduate of the University of Texas with a BBA in Accounting and an MPA degree. Adam is employed with KPMG in Dallas, Texas.

Nicholas Lankford (Kansas), a graduate of the University of Kansas with a BSB in Accounting and a Master of Accounting, is employed with Deloitte Tax LLP in Chicago, Illinois.

Eric Larmann (New York), a graduate of Loyola University Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in Communications & Writing is employed with Soroban Capital Partners LP in New York, New York.

Anthony Lazarony (Virginia), a graduate of James Madison University with a BBA in Accounting and MS in Accounting is employed with Baker Tilly in Tysons, Virginia.

Adam Levitt (Ohio), a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Master of Accountancy, is employed with Progressive Insurance in Cleveland, Ohio.

Seth Levitt (Ohio), a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Master of Accountancy, is employed with Progressive Insurance in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bryan Lew (California), a graduate of University of Southern California with a BS in Accounting and BA in Psychology is employed with Deloitte & Touche LLP in Los Angeles, CA.

Kelsey Yating Li (California), a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with a BA in Economics and a Master of Accounting from University of Southern California (USC), is employed with PwC in Los Angeles, California.

William Linkenheil (Colorado), a graduate of Leeds School of Business at University of Colorado, Boulder with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and a Master’s of Science in Accounting and is employed with Ernst & Young in Denver, Colorado.

Mike Lombardi Indiana, a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting is employed with EY in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Lord (Virginia), a graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy from Brigham Young University is employed with EY in Tysons, Virginia.

Ryan Lynch (Tennessee), a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting is employed with Crowe LLP in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Connor MacKenzie (New Hampshire), a graduate of Acadia University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Science in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University, is employed with Baker Tilly in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Tom Maguire (Virginia), a graduate of Georgetown University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Finance and Accounting, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in McLean, Virginia.

Brian Mascaro (Massachusetts), a graduate of Bentley University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, and a Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley University, is employed with Grant Thornton LLP in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tim Mayer (Illinois), a graduate of Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a Master of Science in Accountancy, is employed with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Conlan McAndrew (Pennsylvania), a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Accounting and Business Intelligence is employed with KPMG in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Noah McCutcheon (Georgia), a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BBA in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Auburn University is employed with United Parcel Service in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jennifer Meyer (Colorado), a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a BSAcc and MAcc is employed with Plante Moran, PLLC in Boulder, Colorado.

Anjali Mirchandani (California), a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and a graduate of University of Mumbai with a Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Commerce in Accountancy is employed with Ernst & Young, LLP in New York, New York.

Collin Moeller (Ohio), a graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Finance is employed with Deloitte in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Adam Moscovich (Florida), a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a BBA in Accounting and Master of Accounting from Florida Atlantic University is employed with RSM US LLP in Miami, Florida.

Rachael Murphy (Texas), a graduate of The University of Oklahoma with a BBA in Accounting and Master of Accountancy, is employed with KPMG, LLP in Dallas, Texas.

Frederick C. Newman (Indiana), a graduate of Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance is employed with Crowe LLP in South Bend, Indiana.

Heather Nickelson (Texas), a graduate of Baylor University with a BBA in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy, is employed with Deloitte in Dallas, Texas.

Daniel Noonan (Wisconsin), a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in Accounting and a MS in Audit and Advisory Services from DePaul University, is employed with U.S. Bank Global Fund Services in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Nicholas Olives (Massachusetts), a graduate of Boston College with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Analytics is employed with PwC in Boston, Massachusetts.

Natalie Pasicznyk (Ohio), a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Bachelors in Business Administration is employed with Houlihan Lokey in Chicago, Illinois.

MacKenzie Pask (Texas), a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting, is employed with Ernst & Young in Dallas, Texas.

Carson Paull (Missouri), a graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Accountancy is employed with KPMG in Dallas, Texas.

Nick Payne (Virginia), a graduate of Georgetown University with a BSBA in Accounting and Finance is employed with EY, LLP in Tysons, Virginia.

Hayden Poer (New York), a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a BS in Accounting and MS in Taxation and Data Analytics, is employed with KPMG in New York, New York.

Nathaniel Putnam (California), a graduate of The University of Colorado at Boulder with a Bachelor of Science in Business with a dual emphasis in Accounting and Finance, and a Master of Science in Accounting from The University of Colorado at Boulder, is employed with RSM US LLP in San Francisco, California.

Kyle Radke (Maine), a graduate of Boston University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Art History and History and a Certificate in Accounting from the University of Southern Maine, is employed with Avangrid, Inc., in Portland, Maine.

Grant J Ramey (Tennessee), a graduate of Rhodes College with a BA in Economics/Business and a MS in Accounting, is employed with Ernst & Young, LLP in Cincinnati, Ohio.

David Riccione (New York), a graduate of New York University with a BS in Accounting and Business Economics and an MS in Accounting is employed with Deloitte Tax LLP in New York, New York.

Collyn Robison (Texas), a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting and a Master in Professional Accounting, is employed with KPMG in Dallas, Texas.

Michael Rogers (New York), a graduate of Providence College with a BS in Accounting and MS in Taxation from Hofstra University is employed with EY in Jericho, New York.

Chase Ronderos (California), a graduate of Gonzaga University with a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting and Masters of Science in Taxation from Gonzaga University is employed with BDO USA, LLP in San Jose, California.

Ryan Rosenbaum (Illinois), a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance is employed with KPMG in Chicago, Illinois.

Travis Sakos (Texas), a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master in Professional Accounting, is employed with Deloitte Tax LLP in Houston, Texas.

Mariana Bravo Salazar (Pennsylvania), a graduate of Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and Master of Accountancy, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sydney Samson (Illinois), a graduate of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accounting, is employed with Ernst & Young, LLP in Chicago, Illinois.

Caroline Sawn (Pennsylvania), a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Matthew Savage (Arizona), a graduate of Arizona State University with a BS in Accountancy, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Phoenix, Arizona.

Janae Savoy (Maryland), a graduate of University of Maryland, College Park with a BS in Accounting, is employed with KPMG LLP in Washington, DC.

Kyle Schoen (Texas), a graduate of University of Texas at Austin (BBA Accounting, MPA) is employed with EY in Austin, Texas.

Adam Schor (Texas), a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting and MPA from The University of Texas at Austin, is employed with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, Texas.

Contacts

James Schiavone



212-596-6119



James.Schiavone@aicpa-cima.com

Read full story here