Avaya Recognized by Leader in Conversational AI, Nuance Communications, for AI-powered Solutions that Enable Customers and Employees to Work Smarter Together

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has been recognized by Nuance Communications for its leadership in delivering innovative AI that empowers organizations with the communications and collaboration solutions they need to work smarter and engage with customers and employees more effectively.

Organizations are faced, more than ever, with needing to provide more consistent and effortless experiences to customers in a world where touchpoints and modalities have suddenly grown quite dramatically. Customers engage using voice, touch and gesture via wearables, gesture-based technologies and home devices, as well as mobile phones, tablets and more with augmented and virtual reality gaining traction every day. To meet the needs of customers, an ecosystem of connected partner technologies is essential, (see more on the Multiexperience economy).

Avaya partners with Nuance Communications to deliver leading conversational AI communications to augment the customer experience and improve their engagement outcomes. Interactions are more personalized and relevant to the customer. Staff are more engaged and empowered with knowledge, sourced from one or many connected applications, to deliver a memorable customer experience. The combined Avaya and Nuance Communications solution is more advanced than ever and is driving real value.

Nuance Communications develops conversational AI technologies that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. The company participates in the Avaya Technology Partner ecosystem, and the two companies collaborate to deliver market-leading, intelligent self and assisted-service solutions for organizations globally. These solutions are differentiated by speech, voice biometrics, virtual assistants, web chat and cognitive technologies, enabling multichannel customer service for IVR, mobile and web.

Avaya was named Nuance’s Top Growth Partner as well as its Top Producing Channel Partner for the year, and this is the third consecutive year that Avaya has been recognized by Nuance as a top-performing partner.

“We thank Avaya for the continued partnership and greatly value our relationship as we jointly deliver impactful solutions for customers around the globe,” said Robert Weideman, General Manager and EVP, Nuance Enterprise Division. “Avaya shares our vision for frictionless customer engagement, and we congratulate the team on the well-deserved awards.”

“Avaya is proud to be recognized by a strategic technology partner for our achievements in delivering AI-fueled solutions that are addressing the needs of the experience economy and improving the ways for customers and employees to engage,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya VP of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships. “AI-powered decision-making can provide an exceptional experience across the user journey, and Avaya is at the forefront of creating an innovative, experience-driven ecosystem with partners like Nuance.”

Learn more about the Avaya-Nuance partnership on our Technology Partner page.

