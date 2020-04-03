HGA and The Boldt Company build STAAT Mod™ critical care units to address the COVID-19 Hospital Bed Shortage

New modular construction solution can be deployed as stand-alone hospitals or for use inside convention centers, arenas and temporary structures





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A critical care solution to the shortage of hospital beds due to the coronavirus pandemic is being introduced by leaders in the healthcare construction market. The STAAT Mod™ (Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment) is a prefabricated modular solution designed by HGA, a national multidisciplinary design firm and is being constructed by The Boldt Company for immediate distribution nationwide. It can be deployed in diverse environments from convention centers to free-standing hospital expansions. A focus of these units is the safety of healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19.

HGA and The Boldt Company have partnered with Tweet/Garot, Faith Technologies and IMEG to provide the STAAT Mod solution, available now, that can be configured for the following applications:

A two-room isolation unit designed for use in an interior shelter, such as in a convention center. This unit can be rapidly deployed from the point of order.

An eight-bed unit of critical care isolation rooms consisting of four two-bed modules designed to connect to a hospital or existing structure.

A 12-bed unit of negative-pressure open-bays consisting of four three-bed open bays modules connected to the central support spine. An infinite number of additional self-sustaining tiers can be added.

Multiple independent modules can connect to each other or to a hospital with segregated spaces for patient care and healthcare workers. The units allow additional capacity to be added or re-deployed to sites where the need is greater.

The STAAT Mod provides one of the only temporary care units that can be deployed quickly and provide hospital-level care to patients suffering from coronavirus.

STAAT Mod product features include:

Design developed and tested through Virtual Reality (VR) simulation exercises by experts, including critical care nurses trained in COVID-19 protocols, a hospital environment specialist in infection control, and Lean process engineers for rapid construction and delivery

Hospital-level clinical care for infection control, patient isolation, access to life-saving technology and isolation rooms if needed for extended periods of time

Safety provisions for healthcare workers through standardized design, centrally located supplies, and segregated staff workspaces

Pre-fabrication for speed, quality, and safety for contractors

Costs significantly less than conventional construction

The CDC recommends Airborne Infection Isolation Rooms (AIIRs) for patients with infectious disease as coronavirus is spread via respiratory droplets or from droplet contact on surfaces. To create environments that extend hospital-level care, the STAAT Mod™ meets CDC guidelines to provide immediate critical care to coronavirus patients.

HGA is a leader in design for the healthcare market, with a portfolio including some of the nation’s most significant and complex hospital projects. The design of the STAAT Mod is based on clinical protocol in dealing with infectious diseases.

“The STAAT Mod answers the escalating demand for more treatment space,” said Kurt Spiering, National Healthcare Practice Leader at HGA. “This engineered, modular design of hospital-level care environments puts the safety of the patient and healthcare worker first while still accomplishing speed and capacity of other solutions.”

The Boldt Company has been serving the healthcare market for decades, building hospitals and clinics nationwide. Construction teams have prefabricated elements of customized construction and are now employing that knowledge to create self-contained modules.

“Building in a controlled environment allows us to set and achieve aggressive production schedules that improve quality for the end user and maintain safety for our team members,” said Dave Kievet, Chief Operating Officer of The Boldt Company. “By standardizing the process we can increase speed to market and help save lives,” Kievet said.

Experts are available from HGA. Their research-driven solutions are based on designing the flexible environment needed for high quality, temporary healthcare. Construction experts are also available from The Boldt Company. Boldt is pre-fabricating the structures in a secure, safe environment designed to build and rapidly deploy ward modules, support structures, and infrastructure.

Learn more about the STAAT Mod Solution, including renderings and product details at: https://hga.com/staat-mod.

About The Boldt Company

The Boldt Company is one of the leading construction management firms in the United States. The firm is a nationally recognized leader in Integrated Lean Project Delivery® within a variety of markets including healthcare, industrial, commercial and energy and power. Boldt is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin and has 14 offices nationwide. For more information www.boldt.com.

About HGA

HGA is a national multidisciplinary design firm rooted in architecture and engineering. More than 850 people in 11 offices from coast to coast work to make a positive, lasting impact for clients in healthcare, arts and culture, community, corporate, education, government, science and technology, and energy markets. www.hga.com

