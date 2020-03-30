Hasbro Launches BringHometheFun.com to Support Families Staying Indoors

Global Initiative Features Playtime Tips, Mindfulness Activities, and More Resources Developed for Parents by Parents

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As millions of families worldwide adjust to staying home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced the launch of Bring Home the Fun, a global initiative created to further the Company’s purpose to make the world a better place for children and their families. The initiative will provide parents and caregivers resources to help keep kids occupied and engaged during extended time at home and indoors.

Beginning today, parents and caregivers can visit BringHometheFun.com to explore family-focused resources, including tips for family playtime, activity challenges to keep kids occupied, ideas for using games and toys to stimulate kids’ brains, and suggestions on how to cope with increased emotional stress. Featuring crafts using PLAY-DOH compounds, trick-shot challenges that get kids up and active with NERF blasters, entertaining content including TRANSFORMERS, POWER RANGERS, MY LITTLE PONY, and more, parents and caregivers will find inspiration to bring the power of play into their homes while keeping an emphasis on fun and creativity.

“We’ve been incredibly inspired and heartened to see that so many of our brands, such as Play-Doh, Monopoly, and Nerf, are providing relief and comfort to both parents and children adjusting to the new normal of extended time at home,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. “Many of us are parents, grandparents, and caregivers ourselves, and we hope Bring Home the Fun will help families and friends around the world, and create moments of joy, laughter, and play in a time when we need connection more than ever.”

In addition to play-based tips and tools, BringHometheFun.com will feature resources to help children and families cope with stress that might be heightened among kids at this time. Featured content will include mindfulness videos, project and activity guides for parents and their children, and parenting articles for those looking to instill gratitude and purpose in their children.

Hasbro has committed additional support through global philanthropic initiatives that aim to bring relief to children and their families worldwide during this difficult time. Hasbro is proud to support Save the Children and No Kid Hungry in their effort to address the most urgent needs of children, including providing nutritious meals and distributing books and learning resources to those children and families most in need. In addition, the Company will provide financial support and thousands of Hasbro toys and games to continue to inspire creativity and fun for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. Hasbro Canada has provided financial support to Breakfast Club of Canada, an organization that helps feed more than 250,000 children and youth across the country. This donation will directly support those currently enrolled in the program as well as local community organizations that are assisting food-insecure families and children during this challenging time.

Consumers are encouraged to join the conversation, connect with other families, and share their own tips for at-home activity using #BringHometheFun on social. Families can also follow Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram for more play tips and inspiration, and fans can find their favorite games and Nerf blasters on Hasbro Pulse, the ultimate fan destination.

