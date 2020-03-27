Global TV Transmitter Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts By Transmitter Type, Distribution Channel & Application – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “TV Transmitter Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Transmitter Type; by Distribution Channel; by Application” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global TV transmitter market accounted for US$ 662.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 975.2 Mn by 2027.

Successful transitions from moving analog to digital transmission, the installation of mobile TV and other multimedia networks may further need scores of transmitters in significantly varying sizes and power levels, thereby challenging the support logistics and expanding the costs of installation and maintenance of the transmitters. On the other hand, the broadcasters require transmission systems that operate more efficiently in order to address the increasing demand for lower operating costs and an eco-friendlier method.

The TV transmitter manufacturers focus on high-end installation base, advanced technology, and global transmission business with upgradable software solutions for the customers who need to thrive for years to come. The major end-users for the TV transmitter market are small TV stations and large TV stations that install the TV transmitters directly from the companies or through third parties.

In Europe, The European TV transmitter market is growing at a high pace, influenced as in communication sectors; terrestrial broadcasting networks are presently becoming exposed and deregulated to market forces. Also, DTT to become the second-largest digital TV platform to serve the consumer after a digital cable TV platform. Thus, the market in Asia-Pacific for TV transmitters is expected to grow a high rate.

Constant innovations in the telecommunication and media industry marked by technological convergence, making it possible for consumers to access video content through several broadband networks. With the introduction of new technologies, online video reaches consumers through multiple devices, including smartphones, computers, tablets, gaming consoles, television sets, and other equipment connected to the Internet.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. TV Transmitter Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. TV Transmitter Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Improved Broadcasting Platform

5.1.2 Growing Over-The-Top (OTT) Offerings Through OTT Services and Multi-channel Network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Inadequacy to Deliver UHD Content Due to Limited Bandwidth in Emerging Economies

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Infrastructural Investments

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Investment in Technological Development for Robust Communication

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. TV Transmitter Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global TV Transmitter Market Overview

6.2 Global TV Transmitter Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players

7. Global TV Transmitter Market Analysis – By Transmitter Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 TV Transmitter Market Breakdown, By Transmitter Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 UHF

7.4 VHF

8. TV Transmitter Market Analysis – Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 TV Transmitter Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Company Owned

8.4 Third Party

9. TV Transmitter Market Analysis – By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 TV Transmitter Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Small TV Station

9.4 Large TV Station

10. Global TV Transmitter Market – Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America TV Transmitter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Europe TV Transmitter Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.4 APAC TV Transmitter Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.5 Middle East & Africa TV Transmitter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.6 South America TV Transmitter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

12. TV Transmitter Market – Company Profiles

12.1 8BTSI Corp.

12.2 Beijing Tongfang Gigamega Tech Co. Ltd.

12.3 Egatel S.L.

12.4 GatesAir Inc.

12.5 Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

12.6 Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

12.7 NEC Corporation

12.8 PLISCH GmbH

12.9 ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG

12.10 Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csftw0

