Keysight Accelerates Development of Flexible Virtualized Networks and High-Value Mobile Services with NVIDIA

Keysight’s User Equipment (UE) emulation solutions accelerate deployment of software-defined network architecture

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced it is accelerating the development of flexible virtualized networks and high-value mobile services with NVIDIA.

Mobile operators are in the process of transforming their networks, using a dynamic virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architecture and open RAN (O-RAN) standard interfaces, to cost-effectively and flexibly deliver a broad range of services that rely on low latencies and high throughput. A software-defined, elastic network architecture allows mobile operators to meet the requirements of a new digital era where consumer and industry users will benefit from high-value services in augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), autonomous driving, smart factories and gaming.

Keysight offers solutions that enable mobile operators and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to validate 5G and legacy radio access networks as well as core networks that are critical to ensuring the end-user experience of applications using vRAN architecture. Keysight’s suite of UE emulation (UEE) solutions address specifications set by both 3GPP and O-RAN standards organizations, enabling NVIDIA to test the NVIDIA Aerial software development kit (SDK) via enhanced Common Public Radio Interfaces (eCPRI). The Aerial SDK enables telcos to build and deploy the most programmable and scalable software-defined 5G virtual radio access networks (RANs) to deliver new AI and IoT services at the edge.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA, using Keysight’s automated and scalable 5G UE emulation solutions, helps the mobile industry create and deliver high-value 5G use cases,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access group. “Keysight’s 5G solutions enable an ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and mobile operators to thoroughly validate the performance of virtualized 5G radio access and core network functionalities across different radio and optical interfaces.”

Keysight’s UEE solutions enable users to accelerate verification of a RAN, both over the air and via O-RAN interfaces. Integrated sophisticated channel emulation capabilities allow users to verify the performance of a RAN deployed in a complex radio environment. Users can access a comprehensive range of real-world scenarios in any 3GPP-specified frequency band for both protocol and load testing.

“With the Aerial SDK, we’re helping the telco industry meet the growing computing demands of 5G signal processing by taking advantage of the massive compute capabilities of our programmable GPUs,” said Chris Lamb, vice president of compute software at NVIDIA. “By working with Keysight to validate Aerial’s O-RAN compatible radio interface, we have access to their cutting-edge tools, developer support and 5G expertise.”

