Insights into North America Pay TV to 2025 – Cable Revenues Will Decline by $22 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Pay-TV revenues in Canada and the US peaked in 2015 at $112 billion. The author forecasts that revenues will fall by $50 billion to $62 billion in 2025.
Revenues will drop across the board. Cable revenues will decline by $22 billion – $3 billion less from analog cable and $19 billion lower for digital cable.
Satellite TV will fall by $21 billion and IPTV will drop by $7 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
Published in February 2020, this 70-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report come in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for Canada and the US in a 10-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay-TV subscribers, by pay-TV revenues, and by a major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 19-page PDF document.
