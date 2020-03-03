Waves Expands Collaboration With Qualcomm Bringing Enhanced Audio to the Next Generation of Mobile

Waves MaxxAudio® and Nx® 3D audio technologies are now compatible with the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, 765 and 765G Mobile Platforms targeting the latest smartphones and powering AI for AR, gaming, and more

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waves, recipient of a Technical GRAMMY Award® and the innovation leader in adaptive audio technologies for consumer electronics, announced the availability of Waves processing solutions compatible with the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, 765 and 765G Mobile Platforms featuring 5G connectivity and AI capabilities. Introduced by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., during the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit in December 2019, the Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G Mobile Platforms are now capable of supporting expanded audio experiences with the incorporation of Waves MaxxAudio® and Waves Nx® to enhance sound for device makers including premium smartphones and smart peripherals featuring augmented reality (AR) and gaming.

As a Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem member, Waves processing solutions are available to OEMs designing devices and software for use with the Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G Mobile Platforms. Both Waves MaxxAudio® and Waves Nx®, when deployed, provide unique all-in-one audio solutions for OEMs. Waves MaxxAudio® offers unparalleled sound performance for playing video games, watching movies, and listening to music. Waves Nx® on Snapdragon offers a deeply immersive 3D audio experience featuring headtracking and room emulation on headphones.

“We are pleased to expand on our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to include compatibility with Waves MaxxAudio® and Nx® 3D audio technologies on their Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms,” stated Tomer Elbaz, EVP & GM, of the Waves Consumer Electronics Division. “The advent of 5G connectivity opens the door to a new level of audio interactivity and immersion, and Waves MaxxAudio® and Nx® 3D audio technologies are purpose-built to optimize and enhance those new experiences.”

“Snapdragon was designed as the ultimate destination for hardware manufacturers and software developers that want to deliver premium solutions to users,” said Manvinder Singh, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to collaborate with Waves to enable advanced audio processing solutions for mobile devices.”

Learn more about Waves technologies for consumer electronics at https://maxx.com.

About Waves



Waves, recipient of a technical GRAMMY Award®, is a global leader and pioneer in audio technology for the music, entertainment, broadcasting, and consumer electronics industries. Top music producers, sound engineers, and live show engineers rely on Waves to create hit songs, blockbuster movies, top-selling games, and sold-out shows. The Waves Maxx® suite of audio and voice modules with Waves Nx® 3D audio enhances the sound experience on millions of laptops, tablets, smartphones, smart speakers, headphones, and is available on SoCs from the world’s foremost chip makers.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Jenna Beaucage/Alan Ryan, Rainier Communications



Email: waves@rainierco.com

Phone: 508-475-0025 x124/116