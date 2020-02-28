FOX News Channel to Present a Town Hall With 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday, March 2nd

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum to Moderate

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) will host its first town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Monday, March 2nd in Manassas, Virginia, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. Co-moderated by FNC’s chief political anchor Bret Baier of Special Report and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum, the event will take place from 6:30-7:30PM/ET and focus on key issues of the 2020 presidential election. Abbreviated versions of Special Report and The Story will run from 6-6:30PM/ET and 7:30-8PM/ET respectively.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “I could not be more proud that FOX News Channel continues to be a critical platform for all key candidates in the 2020 presidential election. With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the Democratic nomination.”

This event marks the ninth town hall of the current election season hosted by FNC. Last night, Baier and MacCallum co-hosted Sen. Klobuchar for her second town hall with the network in Raleigh, NC and on January 26th, FNC presented a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Des Moines, IA the day before the Iowa Caucus, moderated by FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace. FNC’s town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April 2019 still holds the record for the highest-rated event of its kind for any candidate this cycle in total viewership, with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

Throughout FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage, Baier and MacCallum have played pivotal roles in providing viewers with the latest in political news and analysis, including moderating debates, town halls and co-anchoring during major political events. Ratings during their coverage of the major 2020 political events have topped all cable news networks, according to Nielsen Media Research.

