Loop Media, Inc. Partners With Jukin Media to Bring the Internet’s Best Short-Form Content to Its Premium Users

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused on premium short-form video for businesses and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interlink Plus, Inc. (OTC: ITRK), announced today a partnership with Jukin Media, the owner and operator of a portfolio of digital video properties that reach 190 million followers across social media. This partnership will bring Jukin’s engaging short-form content to Loop’s premium B2B users, including locations such as Yard House, Margaritaville, Buffalo Wild Wings, Norwegian Cruise Lines and many more. The partnership includes Jukin’s most popular brands: FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, Poke My Heart and This Is Happening.

This partnership adds to Loop’s growing library of over 200,000 music videos and film/tv/game trailers to provide an even more robust and engaging product offering to its distribution partners. Loop Media already boasts the largest music video and movie trailer libraries available to public enterprise venues.

“The addition of Jukin Media’s original content provides our business partners with more opportunities to engage their customers,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder, Loop Media, Inc. “Customers, including Jukin’s 190 million social followers, can now see their favorite viral videos alongside their favorite music videos and other short-form content as they enjoy their time outside the home, whether it’s at a bar, restaurant, airport, retail store, arena or other venue.”

Adding to Loop’s platform channels are:

FailArmy – Every success begins with a failure. FailArmy is for people who go out and try. They laugh in the face of failure and don’t take themselves too seriously.

– Every success begins with a failure. FailArmy is for people who go out and try. They laugh in the face of failure and don’t take themselves too seriously. People Are Awesome – Ordinary people doing extraordinary things. People Are Awesome is dedicated to those who thrive on pushing the boundaries of human endeavor and achieving the seemingly impossible.

– Ordinary people doing extraordinary things. People Are Awesome is dedicated to those who thrive on pushing the boundaries of human endeavor and achieving the seemingly impossible. The Pet Collective – For the wholeheartedly pet-obsessed, The Pet Collective is a playground that cultivates community, promotes joyful moments and fuels your pet lifestyle. From entertainment, to pet-ucation, to the newest trends and products, and everything in between – TPC is the catnip for the modern pet parent. Join in on the frenzy.

– For the wholeheartedly pet-obsessed, The Pet Collective is a playground that cultivates community, promotes joyful moments and fuels your pet lifestyle. From entertainment, to pet-ucation, to the newest trends and products, and everything in between – TPC is the catnip for the modern pet parent. Join in on the frenzy. Poke My Heart – From marriage proposals to kids seeing rain for the first time, Poke My Heart is meant to give viewers the “feels.” Based on the classic video, “You Poked My Heart,” this channel showcases videos that make viewers happy, inspired or nostalgic. The goal is to “poke” hearts and make days a little bit better.

– From marriage proposals to kids seeing rain for the first time, Poke My Heart is meant to give viewers the “feels.” Based on the classic video, “You Poked My Heart,” this channel showcases videos that make viewers happy, inspired or nostalgic. The goal is to “poke” hearts and make days a little bit better. This Is Happening – This Is Happening is a look inside the events and experiences that shape our world, as told by you.

“Our portfolio of brands has proven time and again, across platforms, that audiences are drawn to our content,” said Brendon Mulvihill, Senior Vice President and Head of Licensing, Jukin Media. “We’re thrilled that the top-tier venues in Loop’s network will now get the chance to entertain their customers while they eat, drink, shop or travel.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 200,000 music videos and film, game and TV trailers can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit online at Loop.tv.

About Jukin Media

Jukin Media is a global entertainment company built on the belief that the future of storytelling is user generated. Jukin produces original content for TV, the web, and emerging platforms, and is owner/ operator of a portfolio of digital video properties that includes FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and This is Happening; the properties combine for more than 190 million fans online, more than two billion monthly video views on social media, and more than 200 million monthly minutes viewed on linear streaming platforms. Additionally, Jukin provides a wide range of solutions that allow premium brands, publishers, and media networks, to commercially utilize user-generated video content. For more information, visit http://www.jukinmedia.com/corporate.

Contacts

Loop Media Press:



Jon Lindsay Phillips



RLM PR



LoopTV@rlmpr.com

+1-646-828-8566

Jukin Media Press:



Mike Skogmo



Jukin SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications



mike.s@jukinmedia.com