Altice USA to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PST (7:00 p.m. EST).

To listen to a live webcast, please visit – https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287320&tp_key=c9d66b0e9e&tp_special=8

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +1 917 589 9983 /nick.brown@alticeusa.com

Cathy Yao: +1 347 668 8001 / cathy.yao@alticeusa.com

Communications

Lisa Anselmo: +1 929 418 4362 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com