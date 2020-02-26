2020 Voters Media Usage Study: South Carolina

Broadcast TV leads the way for trust and reach among South Carolina’s voters

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising released research conducted on South Carolina voters, ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary, to gain an understanding of what media platforms may have the most influence on South Carolinians.

“ An estimated $6.5 billion is to be spent by campaigns in the 2020 presidential election year,” says TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano. “ This study demonstrates why political decision makers trust local TV advertising. When 81 percent of registered voters in South Carolina view local broadcast TV as the most trusted media source for news, beating out cable TV, radio, and social media, it’s hard to deny the influence local broadcast TV has over voters.”

The survey, administered by Dynata, finds that:

Television has the highest reach of all media platforms among adults 18+ (88%), with broadcast TV leading the way at 86%. This was also true with both political parties, African Americans, adults 18-34 and adults 35+.

The primary source for news in South Carolina is broadcast TV, while cable TV news and social media were a distant second and third.

There is strong concern among African Americans about fake news on social media. When asked about trust in the news seen/heard on a multitude of media platforms, only 53 percent of African Americans trusted news reported on social media while local broadcast TV and local newspapers both captured 81 percent of trust.

Local broadcast TV news is the most trusted media source among African American women in South Carolina.

Lanzano noted, “ As an ongoing study, we will continue to go into early primary and caucus states to study what platforms and mediums voters trust most.”

This latest research was conducted from January 27th to February 13th via an opt-in survey of 1,000 South Carolina respondents. To qualify, respondents needed to be a registered voter and to have been exposed to any of over 20 media platforms, both traditional and digital, within the past 24 hours. They did not need to have used a television to be included in this survey.

For more information, visit the Voters Media Usage Study page.

About TVB:

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. To learn more visit www.tvb.org.

About We Get Voters:

We Get Voters is a campaign created by the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) to promote local broadcast TV’s voter influence and political impact

