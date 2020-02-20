Union Home Mortgage Becomes First Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians

Local Strongsville company will have a large presence within Progressive Field and on the Cleveland Clinic Indians Radio Network

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cleveland Indians today announced that Union Home Mortgage has joined the Tribe as the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Indians. The local Strongsville, Ohio company becomes the first official partner in the mortgage category.

As part of the partnership, Union Home Mortgage will be the presenting partner of all Spring Training Broadcasts on the Cleveland Clinic Indians Radio Network, as well as the entitlement partner on the Cleveland Indians Warm-Up Show during the regular season. They will also have a signage presence within Progressive Field on the outfield wall and behind homeplate.

“We are pleased to welcome Union Home Mortgage to the Tribe,” said Brian Barren, Cleveland Indians President of Business Operations. “Union Home Mortgage is a local company that values people first and shares our purpose of uniting and inspiring our region with the power of team.”

Since its inception in 1970, Union Home Mortgage has focused on making home ownership accessible to all. Today, the company has a national footprint with colleagues, which it calls ‘Partners’, serving customers through more than 150 branches. As the company continues to grow, they remain focused on their Northeast Ohio roots. A recognized top workplace for several years, the company proudly brings its Partners from across the country to Cleveland annually for a company-wide celebration.

“I grew up in Northeast Ohio. I started my company here. It gives me tremendous pride to join with the Indians organization and elevate the incredible work being done by our Partners every day,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “We like to think we’re building something very special here – just like the Tribe, and can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us together.”

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 5 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $5 billion in responsible lending per year.

