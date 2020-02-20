Mediacom Communications Reports Combined Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION today released combined unaudited financial and operating highlights for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Mediacom Combined Results for Fourth Quarter 2019*

Revenues were $513.9 million, reflecting a 3.5% increase from the prior year period

Adjusted OIBDA was $212.3 million, reflecting an 8.2% increase from the prior year period

Capital expenditures were $70.5 million, compared to $96.3 million in the prior year period

Free cash flow was $122.1 million, compared to $76.6 million in the prior year period

Ending primary service units (“PSUs”) of 2,651,000, a 0.1% decrease from December 31, 2018

Ending customer relationships of 1,363,000, a 0.4% increase from December 31, 2018

Net leverage ratio of 2.57x, compared to 2.91x at December 31, 2018

Interest coverage ratio of 10.79x, compared to 8.41x at December 31, 2018

Mediacom Combined Results for Full Year 2019*

Revenues were $2,031.2 million, reflecting a 3.8% increase from the prior year

Adjusted OIBDA was $808.0 million, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the prior year

Capital expenditures were $296.6 million, compared to $333.7 million in the prior year

Free cash flow was $418.9 million, compared to $319.5 million in the prior year

Net leverage ratio of 2.70x, compared to 3.07x at December 31, 2018

Interest coverage ratio of 8.73x, compared to 8.12x at December 31, 2018

Ending net debt of $2,185.3 million, a $101.0 million reduction from December 31, 2018

Reference to “Mediacom Combined” reflects the combined results of Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom LLC, eliminating intercompany amounts.

About Mediacom

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides innovative broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

TABLE 1* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019 2018 YoY% Change High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 217,820 $ 196,024 11.1 % Video 178,653 185,974 (3.9 %) Phone 29,926 29,244 2.3 % Business services 72,639 68,639 5.8 % Advertising 14,877 16,551 (10.1 %) Total revenues $ 513,915 $ 496,432 3.5 % Service costs (208,791 ) (208,846 ) (0.0 %) SG&A expenses (81,743 ) (82,388 ) (0.8 %) Management fees (11,500 ) (10,500 ) 9.5 % OIBDA (a) $ 211,881 $ 194,698 8.8 % Non-cash, share based compensation 385 1,543 (75.0 %) Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 212,266 $ 196,241 8.2 % Cash interest expense (a) (19,670 ) (23,338 ) (15.7 %) Capital expenditures (70,515 ) (96,272 ) (26.8 %) Free cash flow (a) $ 122,081 $ 76,631 59.3 % Adjusted OIBDA margin (b) 41.3 % 39.5 % December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 YoY% Change HSD customers 1,328,000 1,264,000 5.1 % Video customers 710,000 776,000 (8.5 %) Phone customers 613,000 614,000 (0.2 %) Primary service units (“PSUs”) 2,651,000 2,654,000 (0.1 %) HSD customer increases 12,000 4,000 Video customer declines (19,000 ) (17,000 ) Phone customer (declines) increases (3,000 ) 5,000 Quarterly PSU declines (10,000 ) (8,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 1,363,000 1,357,000 0.4 % Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 64.50 $ 62.26 3.6 % Customer relationship (e) $ 125.50 $ 121.59 3.2 % December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Bank credit facility $ 2,215,000 $ 2,158,250 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 2,215,000 $ 2,358,250 Cash (29,733 ) (71,994 ) Net debt (f) $ 2,185,267 $ 2,286,256 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.57x 2.91x Interest coverage ratio (h) 10.79x 8.41x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 2* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Year Ended



December 31, 2019 2018 YoY% Change High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 840,958 $ 748,403 12.4 % Video 738,542 768,271 (3.9 %) Phone 119,145 114,491 4.1 % Business services 285,403 270,493 5.5 % Advertising 47,192 54,783 (13.9 %) Total revenues $ 2,031,240 $ 1,956,441 3.8 % Service costs (854,862 ) (844,022 ) 1.3 % SG&A expenses (325,881 ) (328,941 ) (0.9 %) Management fees (44,000 ) (40,000 ) 10.0 % OIBDA (a) $ 806,497 $ 743,478 8.5 % Non-cash, share based compensation 1,539 1,543 (0.3 %) Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 808,036 $ 745,021 8.5 % Cash interest expense (a) (92,524 ) (91,763 ) 0.8 % Capital expenditures (296,597 ) (333,726 ) (11.1 %) Free cash flow (a) $ 418,915 $ 319,532 31.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin (b) 39.8 % 38.1 % December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 YoY% Change HSD customers 1,328,000 1,264,000 5.1 % Video customers 710,000 776,000 (8.5 %) Phone customers 613,000 614,000 (0.2 %) Primary service units (“PSUs”) 2,651,000 2,654,000 (0.1 %) HSD customer increases 64,000 55,000 Video customer declines (66,000 ) (45,000 ) Phone customer (declines) increases (1,000 ) 50,000 Annual PSU (declines) increases (3,000 ) 60,000 Customer relationships (c) 1,363,000 1,357,000 0.4 % Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 63.82 $ 62.13 2.7 % Customer relationship (e) $ 124.46 $ 119.88 3.8 % December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Bank credit facility $ 2,215,000 $ 2,158,250 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 2,215,000 $ 2,358,250 Cash (29,733 ) (71,994 ) Net debt (f) $ 2,185,267 $ 2,286,256 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.70x 3.07x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.73x 8.12x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 3* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Eliminations Mediacom



Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 117,823 $ 99,997 ― $ 217,820 Video 96,878 81,775 ― 178,653 Phone 16,103 13,823 ― 29,926 Business services 44,103 28,536 ― 72,639 Advertising 12,737 2,140 ― 14,877 Total revenues $ 287,644 $ 226,271 ― $ 513,915 Service costs (112,217 ) (96,574 ) ― (208,791 ) SG&A expenses (49,038 ) (32,705 ) ― (81,743 ) Management fees (6,900 ) (4,600 ) ― (11,500 ) OIBDA (a) $ 119,489 $ 92,392 ― $ 211,881 Investment income from affiliate ― 4,500 (4,500 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 204 181 ― 385 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 119,693 $ 97,073 (4,500 ) $ 212,266 Cash interest expense (a) (10,313 ) (9,357 ) ― (19,670 ) Capital expenditures (36,615 ) (33,900 ) ― (70,515 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) ― 4,500 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 68,265 $ 53,816 ― $ 122,081 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined HSD customers 732,000 596,000 1,328,000 Video customers 389,000 321,000 710,000 Phone customers 338,000 275,000 613,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,459,000 1,192,000 2,651,000 HSD customer increases 6,000 6,000 12,000 Video customer declines (11,000 ) (8,000 ) (19,000 ) Phone customer declines (2,000 ) (1,000 ) (3,000 ) Quarterly PSU declines (7,000 ) (3,000 ) (10,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 752,000 611,000 1,363,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 65.56 $ 63.20 $ 64.50 Customer relationship (e) $ 127.08 $ 123.54 $ 125.50 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,102,625 $ 1,112,375 $ 2,215,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― ― ― Total debt (f) $ 1,102,625 $ 1,112,375 $ 2,215,000 Cash (15,482 ) (14,251 ) (29,733 ) Net debt (f) $ 1,087,143 $ 1,098,124 $ 2,185,267 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.27x 2.83x 2.57x Interest coverage ratio (h) 11.61x 10.37x 10.79x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 4* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Eliminations Mediacom



Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 106,564 $ 89,460 ― $ 196,024 Video 102,322 83,652 ― 185,974 Phone 15,687 13,557 ― 29,244 Business services 41,879 26,760 ― 68,639 Advertising 13,397 3,154 ― 16,551 Total revenues $ 279,849 $ 216,583 ― $ 496,432 Service costs (112,437 ) (96,409 ) ― (208,846 ) SG&A expenses (49,016 ) (33,372 ) ― (82,388 ) Management fees (6,325 ) (4,175 ) ― (10,500 ) OIBDA (a) $ 112,071 $ 82,627 ― $ 194,698 Investment income from affiliate ― 4,500 (4,500 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 818 725 ― 1,543 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 112,889 $ 87,852 (4,500 ) $ 196,241 Cash interest expense (a) (12,608 ) (10,730 ) ― (23,338 ) Capital expenditures (49,490 ) (46,782 ) ― (96,272 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) ― 4,500 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 46,291 $ 30,340 ― $ 76,631 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined HSD customers 699,000 565,000 1,264,000 Video customers 428,000 348,000 776,000 Phone customers 339,000 275,000 614,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,466,000 1,188,000 2,654,000 HSD customer increases (declines) 5,000 (1,000 ) 4,000 Video customer declines (9,000 ) (8,000 ) (17,000 ) Phone customer increases 3,000 2,000 5,000 Quarterly PSU declines (1,000 ) (7,000 ) (8,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 753,000 604,000 1,357,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 63.61 $ 60.59 $ 62.26 Customer relationship (e) $ 123.64 $ 119.03 $ 121.59 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,024,375 $ 1,133,875 $ 2,158,250 5½% senior notes due 2021 200,000 ― 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,224,375 $ 1,133,875 $ 2,358,250 Cash (29,964 ) (42,030 ) (71,994 ) Net debt (f) $ 1,194,411 $ 1,091,845 $ 2,286,256 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.65x 3.11x 2.91x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.95x 8.19x 8.41x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 5* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Year Ended



December 31, 2019 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Eliminations Mediacom



Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 455,828 $ 385,130 ― $ 840,958 Video 402,240 336,302 ― 738,542 Phone 64,343 54,802 ― 119,145 Business services 173,822 111,581 ― 285,403 Advertising 39,578 7,614 ― 47,192 Total revenues $ 1,135,811 $ 895,429 ― $ 2,031,240 Service costs (461,663 ) (393,199 ) ― (854,862 ) SG&A expenses (196,527 ) (129,354 ) ― (325,881 ) Management fees (26,400 ) (17,600 ) ― (44,000 ) OIBDA (a) $ 451,221 $ 355,276 ― $ 806,497 Investment income from affiliate ― 18,000 (18,000 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 816 723 ― 1,539 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 452,037 $ 373,999 (18,000 ) $ 808,036 Cash interest expense (a) (48,972 ) (43,552 ) ― (92,524 ) Capital expenditures (155,704 ) (140,893 ) ― (296,597 ) Dividend to preferred members (18,000 ) ― 18,000 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 229,361 $ 189,554 ― $ 418,915 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined HSD customers 732,000 596,000 1,328,000 Video customers 389,000 321,000 710,000 Phone customers 338,000 275,000 613,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,459,000 1,192,000 2,651,000 HSD customer increases 33,000 31,000 64,000 Video customer declines (39,000 ) (27,000 ) (66,000 ) Phone customer declines (1,000 ) ― (1,000 ) Annual PSU (declines) increases (7,000 ) 4,000 (3,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 752,000 611,000 1,363,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 64.72 $ 62.71 $ 63.82 Customer relationship (e) $ 125.78 $ 122.83 $ 124.46 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,102,625 $ 1,112,375 $ 2,215,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― ― ― Total debt (f) $ 1,102,625 $ 1,112,375 $ 2,215,000 Cash (15,482 ) (14,251 ) (29,733 ) Net debt (f) $ 1,087,143 $ 1,098,124 $ 2,185,267 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.40x 2.94x 2.70x Interest coverage ratio (h) 9.23x 8.59x 8.73x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 6* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Year Ended



December 31, 2018 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Eliminations Mediacom



Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 406,922 $ 341,481 ― $ 748,403 Video 422,485 345,786 ― 768,271 Phone 61,647 52,844 ― 114,491 Business services 165,665 104,828 ― 270,493 Advertising 43,957 10,826 ― 54,783 Total revenues $ 1,100,676 $ 855,765 ― $ 1,956,441 Service costs (456,527 ) (387,495 ) ― (844,022 ) SG&A expenses (197,594 ) (131,347 ) ― (328,941 ) Management fees (24,000 ) (16,000 ) ― (40,000 ) OIBDA (a) $ 422,555 $ 320,923 ― $ 743,478 Investment income from affiliate ― 18,000 (18,000 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 818 725 ― 1,543 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 423,373 $ 339,648 (18,000 ) $ 745,021 Cash interest expense (a) (52,890 ) (38,873 ) ― (91,763 ) Capital expenditures (178,061 ) (155,665 ) ― (333,726 ) Dividend to preferred members (18,000 ) ― 18,000 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 174,422 $ 145,110 ― $ 319,532 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined HSD customers 699,000 565,000 1,264,000 Video customers 428,000 348,000 776,000 Phone customers 339,000 275,000 614,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,466,000 1,188,000 2,654,000 HSD customer increases 31,000 24,000 55,000 Video customer declines (27,000 ) (18,000 ) (45,000 ) Phone customer increases 27,000 23,000 50,000 Annual PSU increases 31,000 29,000 60,000 Customer relationships (c) 753,000 604,000 1,357,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 63.24 $ 60.77 $ 62.13 Customer relationship (e) $ 121.65 $ 117.68 $ 119.88 Mediacom



Broadband Mediacom



LLC Mediacom



Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,024,375 $ 1,133,875 $ 2,158,250 5½% senior notes due 2021 200,000 ― 200,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,224,375 $ 1,133,875 $ 2,358,250 Cash (29,964 ) (42,030 ) (71,994 ) Net debt (f) $ 1,194,411 $ 1,091,845 $ 2,286,256 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.82x 3.21x 3.07x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.00x 8.74x 8.12x

* See Table 7 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 8 for footnotes.

TABLE 7



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“OIBDA,” “Adjusted OIBDA,” “cash interest expense” and “free cash flow” are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We define OIBDA as operating income before depreciation and amortization and Adjusted OIBDA as OIBDA plus investment income from affiliate and excluding non-cash share-based compensation. OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may have different depreciation and amortization policies, and are key components in our covenant calculations.

We define cash interest expense as interest expense, net, less amortization of deferred financing costs. Cash interest expense excludes the amortization of financing costs which were paid upon the financing of the relevant debt.

For Mediacom Broadband LLC, we define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures, cash interest expense and dividends to preferred members. For Mediacom LLC, we define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures and cash interest expense. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

TABLE 8



Footnotes

(a) See Table 7 for information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (b) Represents Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of total revenues. (c) Represents the total number of customers that take at least one service, without regard to which service(s) customers purchase. (d) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average PSUs for such period. (e) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average customer relationships for such period. (f) Total debt excludes the effect of deferred financing costs, net. (g) Represents total debt minus cash at period end divided by annualized Adjusted OIBDA for the period. (h) Represents Adjusted OIBDA divided by cash interest expense for the period.

