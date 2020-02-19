Nickelodeon Announces Voice Cast for Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years, First-Ever Spongebob Squarepants Spinoff

Original Animated SpongeBob SquarePants Prequel to Debut July 2020

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon is bringing the original SpongeBob SquarePants voice cast to Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, the brand-new animated spinoff of the beloved hit series. Premiering this July, the CG-animated prequel (13 episodes) follows 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleepaway camp and stars Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series.

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will also feature returning SpongeBob SquarePants voice cast members Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl), among others. Additionally, Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) will join the cast as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

In the new series, SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) serve as co-executive producers on Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

The forthcoming Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years series underscores a key element of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the worlds of its enormously popular franchises like Henry Danger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Blue’s Clues & You!, among others, to give audiences more of what they love. Nick’s new content slate is informed by the network’s ongoing research and insights into today’s generation of kids, who: are the most diverse generation ever and expect to see themselves authentically represented in media and in the world around them; want to make a positive difference in the world as they grow up; consider social media stars as their top role models, alongside their parents; and increasingly meet their much-desired need for family time by co-viewing entertainment content together.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

