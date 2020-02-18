beIN SPORTS XTRA Launches on Pluto TV

Sports Network Expands Digital Reach By Joining Leading Free Streaming Television Service

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beIN SPORTS announced today the addition of beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language live sports streaming channel, to Pluto TV’s current programming lineup. Pluto TV has more than 20 million monthly active users – all of whom now have access to the world-class LIVE sports content offered by beIN SPORTS XTRA via mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices.

“It’s an exciting moment for us at beIN SPORTS as we sustain the momentum of beIN SPORTS XTRA’s launch with the addition of Pluto TV,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. “With this addition, we further expand our U.S. digital footprint to well over 100M+ devices by reaching Pluto TV’s millions of active monthly users. We look forward to providing these users with a consistent LIVE sampling of our world-class content highlighted this month by LIVE coverage of the Women’s Tennis Association Qatar Open Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final, which run from February 27 – 29, as well as ongoing LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and Turkish SüperLig soccer matches.

“This launch is a perfect complement to the exhilarating month that lies ahead on beIN SPORTS’ flagship linear pay TV channels, with South America’s Recopa featuring Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle on February 19 and 26, and soccer’s biggest rivalry, LaLiga’s El Clásico, featuring Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona on March 1,” added Briceño.

“beIN SPORTS XTRA is a natural fit to our lineup, bringing all of the action and adrenaline that comes from the live streaming of premium sporting events to Pluto TV,” states Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content & Global Partnerships. “Their stellar lineup of sports programming, that includes a highly coveted European fútbol lineup, along with the technical prowess to power live streaming, is guaranteed to excite Pluto TV’s ever-growing audience.”

For more information visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com and for the LIVE schedule visit https://www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com/#epg. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

You can stream beIN SPORTS XTRA on Pluto TV on all mobile and connected TV streaming devices. Tune in via web at https://www.pluto.tv/live-tv/beIN-SPORTS-XTRA.

About beIN SPORTS North America

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish SüperLig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers in the U.S. and DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies to over 20 million monthly active users. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.

