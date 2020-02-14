PTC Named the Technology Leader in Global PLM Market for Second Consecutive Year

Technology Excellence and Customer Impact Qualify PTC as the Technology Leader in Global PLM Market Evaluation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalThread—PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been named the leader in the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market, by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its Market Outlook: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), 2019-2024, Worldwide report. In the report’s SPARK Matrix, PTC was rated highest for technology excellence demonstrated by its Windchill® PLM software.





“PTC’s robust portfolio and strong performance in addressing multiple industrial use cases position the company as the clear technology leader in the global PLM market,” said Piyush Dewangan, industry research manager, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “PTC offers robust functionalities to enable organizations to optimize performance and manage end-to-end processes of the product lifecycle.”

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the market positioning of key PLM market participants. Each participant is evaluated against several performance parameters, including: underlying technology excellence and customer impact, sophistication of technology, product strategy and performance, and market presence.

“We’re proud to have PTC’s PLM market leadership recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,” said Kevin O’Brien, general manager of PLM, PTC. “PLM plays a fundamental role in our customer’s digital transformation initiatives as they aim to leverage the latest product definition in a range of deployments, including those involving industrial internet of things and augmented reality.”

Windchill is an industry-leading PLM application suite that enables users to leverage a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including connected data. Windchill’s highly configurable out-of-the-box application enables users to work faster and more accurately to reduce time-to-market, cut costs, and improve quality. With Windchill, users across the value chain can interact with data dynamically in 3D—both on a screen and through augmented reality.

