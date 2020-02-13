Eutelsat selected by AfricaXP for DTH satellite services across Sub-Saharan Africa

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Channel network and content distributor AfricaXP has signed multi-year agreements with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) for Ku-band capacity on two Eutelsat satellites, positioned at 16° East and 7° East.

This capacity will enable AfricaXP to extend the reach of its DTH free-to-air TV platform, Premium.Free. Currently broadcast in West Africa, the platform will leverage the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat’s 7° East hotspot to roll out a regionally customized offer of 23 channels across Eastern and Southern Africa from mid-February. In addition, AfricaXP will launch an inaugural, 10 channel French language bouquet from Eutelsat’s 16° East position with its powerful footprint over French-speaking African countries.

Craig Kelly, AfricaXP’s CEO, said: “Premium.Free has been entertaining viewers in Anglophone West Africa for the past year by providing a pay-TV quality experience to the public free-of-charge as an unencrypted satellite service. Eutelsat’s 7º East and 16° East positions offer us comprehensive geographic reach in Africa’s key Western, Eastern and Southern markets where they serve large audiences. This has ignited a strong interest from our advertising partners.”

Nicolas Baravalle, Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa region at Eutelsat, added: “Eutelsat is delighted to be supporting AfricaXP in rolling out this multichannel Free-to-Air model across Sub-Saharan Africa. Moreover, this partnership reinforces the strength and desirability of these two orbital hotspots for the Sub-Saharan region, which are becoming increasingly sought after by broadcasters.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About AfricaXP

AfricaXP is a leading owned and operated channel network and content distributor that has licensed its channels and content to leading African, global broadcast and digital platforms including Premium.Free, its own African based free-to-air satellite and OTT platform.

Contact details

AfricaXP, 4th Floor, Ebene Esplanade, 24 Bank St, Ebene, Mauritius

Contacts

Eutelsat Communications



Media



Marie-Sophie Ecuer



Tel.: + 33 1 53 98 37 91



mecuer@eutelsat.com

Jessica Whyte



Tel.: + 33 1 53 98 37 91



jwhyte@eutelsat.com

Investors



Joanna Darlington



Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30



jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni



Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30



cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Enjalbert



Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30



aenjalbert@eutelsat.com

AfricaXP



Sue Maude



Tel.: + 27 84 798 8618



sue@africaxp.com