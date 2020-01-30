NAB Show Debuts New OTT Demo Area, ‘The Streaming Experience’

— Attendees can test more than 50 OTT platforms across streaming boxes, Smart TVs, tablets and mobile devices —

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NABShow–NAB Show is introducing The Streaming Experience, a new content showcase curated by noted streaming and online video expert Dan Rayburn that will feature more than 50 OTT platforms and streaming devices, giving NAB Show attendees a first-hand look at the latest streaming video services. Located in the Central Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Streaming Experience is open to all registered attendees during exhibit hours, starting Sunday, April 19.

The living-room setting will allow attendees the opportunity to test OTT services side-by-side to compare content, video quality, ad formats, playback features and delivery methods. The Streaming Experience will feature hardware from Amazon, Apple, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, LG, TCL and Samsung. Streaming services on display will include Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, NBC Sports, Netflix and YouTube TV, among others. New services from HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi may also be showcased, dependent on their launch dates.

“Streaming is a major focus of the 2020 NAB Show, and the new Streaming Experience is the largest showcase of its kind in the industry,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We are excited for attendees to join their industry peers in this living room environment and experience nearly every live and on-demand streaming service on the market today.”

Additional details of the Streaming Experience, including renderings of the new space, can be found here. Those interested in having their content featured should email Dan Rayburn or call 917-523-4562.

