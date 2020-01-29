Philip Morris International Sponsors The Hill’s “A More Perfect Union?” Forum

Key opinion leaders to explore how the United States can cultivate more common purpose

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On January 30, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will sponsor The Hill’s independent, editorial live event, “A More Perfect Union?”—a forum in which consequential voices will come together to discuss ways in which America can find more common purpose.

The forthcoming presidential State of the Union address gives the United States an opportunity to take stock of what has been accomplished in the past year and what still needs to be done. To be held a few days prior to the February 4 address, the forum will explore ways in which a polarized country can come together around shared aspirations for a better future. It will benefit from a range of perspectives, emphasizing civil discourse and quality conversations.

PMI is sponsoring the forum as part of its ongoing efforts to encourage meaningful dialogue, create partnerships for smart solutions and share the science behind its efforts to “unsmoke” the world. The company recognizes that before it can do that, it needs to unsmoke minds. “Our goal and driving purpose is to ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke—and the public health,” explained Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer of PMI. “PMI is doing everything it can to achieve this objective, but progress can only be accelerated through increased dialogue and cooperation. Similarly, the pressing issues facing the U.S., including increased partisanship and a deficit of trust, can best be addressed by bringing people together in open, civil dialogue. It is only by spending time together and communicating openly and without rancor that people can begin to recognize that what binds them is far more powerful than what is driving them apart.”

Earlier this month, PMI released its “Unsmoke Your Mind” white paper, which explores the challenging questions the public has about the role of smoke-free products in tobacco harm reduction. The white paper clearly demonstrates the public’s support for governments, regulators, public health bodies and industry to work together to solve the global problem of smoking rather than ignore the current science related to smoke-free alternatives.

