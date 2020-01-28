Unity 2019.3 Tech Stream Now Available – Delivering More than 260 New Improvements, Including a Revamped User Interface and an Optimized Editor Experience

Unity 2019.4 Long-Term Support will arrive in spring to provide a solid foundation for creators looking to ship their projects in the near future

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity.com/), creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, today announced that the Unity 2019.3 Tech Stream is now available to download from the Unity Store. Unity 2019.3 arrives with more than 260 improvements and features, including the production-ready version of the High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP), which unlocks beautiful graphics on high-end consoles and PCs. Unity 2019.3 also introduces a new User Interface with revamped icons, better usability, and faster performance that continues Unity’s evolution towards a leaner, more powerful, more optimized Editor experience. The Tech Stream is for creators who demand to be on the cutting edge as technologies and workflows are evolving, creators looking to develop and ship on a stable version will be able to download the long-term support (LTS) version, Unity 2019.4 LTS, in spring 2020.

“With the release of Unity 2019.3, we are continuing our focus of giving all creators the power they need to have a more optimized, stable, and pleasant, creative experience, ” said Brett Bibby, Vice President of Engineering, Unity Technologies. “Unity 2019.3 includes more than 260 improvements and new features focused on giving you the confidence that what you’re making right now will look and perform beautifully – whether you’re targeting the technologies of today or the platforms of tomorrow.”

Beautiful Graphics for the Platforms of Today and Tomorrow

Unity’s Scriptable Render Pipelines gives developers the power and control they need to deliver stunning, performant graphics on the platforms of today, and the next-generation platforms launching in 2020. Key highlights include:

HDRP Now Production Ready – The power of control that developers need to unleash beautiful high fidelity graphics on high-end consoles and PCs is now available for all. Also available today is the full-length version of The Heretic, which is created using HDRP and off-the-shelf Unity technology. This real-time feature includes CG humans and demonstrates what's possible right now on Unity

Universal Render Pipeline Production Ready Since Unity 2019.1- Formerly known as the Lightweight Render Pipeline, the Universal Render Pipeline delivers beautiful graphics, scalability, and performance for the broadest array of platforms, including 2D, 3D, and AR/VR projects. New integrated Post Processing brings improved performance, and the increased light limit gives creators the power to exercise more creative freedom

Massive Evolution in 2D – A new suite of 2D tools, a dedicated 2D renderer, and features makes high-end creation more accessible by bringing new and improved production-ready workflows to teams of all sizes. A new sample project that showcases this evolution, Lost Crypt, is now available to download

Visual Effect Graph Now Production Ready – Create stunning, reusable, high-fidelity visual effects; now integrated with Shader Graph for faster creation of custom looks

Real-Time Ray Tracing Enters Preview – Built on top of HDRP, Unity's real-time ray tracing realistically simulates how light behaves and interacts with physical materials, bringing global illumination and other effects to all types of projects, from photo-realistic to stylized

Evolving Creation and Authoring Workflows for All Developers

In 2020 Unity is continuing its evolution to a package-based feature delivery system, which gives users the choice to download only the features and workflows they need. This results in the need for fewer tech stream releases in the future – Unity 2020.1 will arrive midyear, and Unity 2020.2 will come in the fall. Additionally, Unity 2019.4 LTS, which is the most stable version for productions ready to ship, will arrive in spring 2020. This underpins more evolutions to the Data-Oriented Tech Stack, which gives developers the power to take advantage of multi-core processors, without the massive programming headache. The latest tech updates include:

DOTS Sample Project Now Available – The release of the DOTS Sample Project showcases how DOTS-based Unity physics, animation, netcode, and content conversion workflows work together. This simple environment serves as documentation without words, where developers can download full source code access and assets to utilize as a resource to familiarize themselves with data-oriented design. It is available to download on GitHub

Conversion Workflow Key Step Towards DOTS Enters Preview – Converting game objects into entities is a crucial step to reducing computational waste and unlocking the full potential of modern processors. This one-click process enables the conversion and allows developers to keep using the same intuitive workflows they know and love while harvesting the power of DOTS based entities

Unity Live Link Enters Preview, Speeds Up Iteration and Innovation- Make changes in the Unity Editor and see them reflected instantly on target devices in real-time. Spend more time making changes and edits, less time waiting for builds to update

Unity Elevates the World’s Top Creators

Recent hits made with Unity include Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision/Tencent), Mario Kart Tour (Nintendo), Outer Wilds (Mobius Games), Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu), Untitled Goose Game (House House), GTFO (10 Chambers Collective), and Disco Elysium (Studio ZA/UM), which has a 91 on Metacritic and is the highest-rated game of the year from IGN (9.6 out of 10) and GameSpot (10 out of 10).

See here for a full list of Unity 2019.3 updates.

