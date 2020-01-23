Amazon Prime Video Expands Local Original Content to Argentina, Chile and Colombia with Four New Amazon Original Series Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, La Jauría, Colonia Dignidad and Noticia de un Secuestro

New Amazon Original series feature a slate of award-winning and critically acclaimed directors, writers showrunners and producers including Daniel Burman and Sebastián Borensztein for Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, Lucía Puenzo for La Jauría, Diego Guebel for Colonia Dignidad, and Andres Wood for Noticia de un Secuestro

The newly greenlit series mark the first-ever local Amazon Originals to launch in Argentina, Chile and Colombia and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon today announced it has green-lit four new local original series from Argentina, Chile and Colombia, marking the first-ever locally produced Amazon Originals to launch in these countries that will also be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The four scripted series announced consist of Argentinean original Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido (Iosi, The Repentant Spy), a spy thriller to be directed by Daniel Burman (El Abrazo Partido, El Rey del Once, Pequeña Victoria) and Sebastián Borensztein (Heroic Losers, Chinese Take-Out); the Chilean originals La Jauría (The Pack), a mystery thriller directed by Lucía Puenzo (XXY, Cromo, The German Doctor), and Colonia Dignidad (Dignity Colony), a docuseries from producer Diego Guebel (Caiga Quien Caiga) exploring the hidden truths behind one of Chile’s most dangerous cults; and the Colombian original series Noticia de un Secuestro (News of a Kidnapping), a suspenseful drama based on the non-fiction book by Gabriel García Márquez and directed by Andres Wood (Violeta Se Fue A Los Cielos, La Buena Vida) and executive produced by Rodrigo García (The Affair, Six Feet Under) and AGC Television.

“We know our Prime Video audiences across Latin America are eager for local shows from the best local voices, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce these first local series for Argentina, Chile and Colombia that already have some of the most locally renowned directors and talent attached,” said James Farrell, Head of International Amazon Originals, Amazon Studios. “And in addition to delighting local audiences, we’re thrilled to be able to bring the work of these talented local writers, directors, producers and actors behind each series to an international audience of more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.”

New Amazon Original series announced today include:

Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido

This hour-long, eight episode scripted series based on real life events follows the story of a young Argentinean intelligence agent on a mission of redemption after he infiltrates the Jewish community for several years to gather information that is then allegedly used to perpetrate two of the worst terrorist attacks in Latin American history, leaving over 100 dead. Produced by Oficina Burman, a company of The Mediapro Studio, Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido comes from an award-winning production team led by Daniel Burman as series’ creator and showrunner. Sebastián Borensztein is serving as director and the head writer, and Burman will also direct some episodes.

La Jauría

La Jauría tells the story of a disappearance of a young girl in a Catholic school who stages a protest and unwittingly becomes the center of a police investigation that exposes a deadly online game which recruits men to commit acts of aggression toward women, brought to light when a video of her own assault goes viral after she vanishes. The nearly hour-long, eight episode series stars Daniela Vega (A Fantasic Woman) and Antonia Zegers (Fugitivos), along with Mariana Digirolamo (Ema, Pituca sin Lucas), Antonia Giesen (Ema, Inés del alma mía) and Paula Luchsinger (Ema, Tranquilo Papá). The series is directed by the acclaimed Lucía Puenzo, and produced by Fabula (A Fantasic Woman, El Presidente) and Fremantle (The Young Pope, American Gods).

Colonia Dignidad

Colonia Dignidad is a docuseries that explores the hidden truths behind the isolated colony of Germans and Chileans established in post-World War II Chile by infamous Nazi cult leader Paul Schäfer, and became known for torture, murder and extreme medical experiments. The series is a timely, intimate look into the lives of the settlers who lived through years of psychological, physical and sexual abuse and who today stand divided in a battle for the land that was once their home. The limited series comes from the critically acclaimed producer Diego Guebel (Caiga Quien Caiga) from Boxfish TV.

Noticia De Un Secuestro

Inspired by real life events, Noticia De Un Secuestro is a six episode, hour-long limited series based on the bestselling non-fiction book of the same name by legendary writer Gabriel García Márquez, which tells the thrilling and suspenseful story about the ordeals of a small group of individuals kidnapped in 1990 by Colombian drug lords, and the extraordinary efforts of their loved ones to free them. Produced by Invercine & Wood, the series is executive produced by García Márquez’s own son, renowned screenwriter and director Rodrigo García, María Elena Wood (Dignity, Mary & Mike, Ramona) along with Lourdes Díaz and Stuart Ford from US independent content studio AGC Television, part of Ford’s AGC Studios. The acclaimed Andres Wood is set to direct.

Set to go into production in 2020, Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, La Jauría, Colonia Dignidad and Noticia de un Secuestro are the most recent Amazon Original series announced by Prime Video for customers in Latin America, joining a growing list of popular and critically-acclaimed local original series like Diablo Guardian, LOL: Last One Laughing, Un Extraño Enemigo, El Juego de las Llaves and Derbez Family Vacation, in addition to highly anticipated series like Maradona: Sueño Bendito and El Presidente. These titles will also join Prime Video’s growing slate of hit global originals including the award winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Good Omens and Carnival Row.

Prime Video recently announced four new Amazon Originals for Brazil, with each series already in production or set to begin in 2020. Joining the upcoming Amazon Original series slate for Brazil, which includes the upcoming Tudo ou Nada: Seleção Brasileira (All or Nothing: Brazilian National Soccer Team) and Soltos em Floripa, are the action crime thriller DOM*, transgender dramedy Setembro*, family relationship story LOV3*, and an untitled Marcelo D2 series in development which is a hip-hop infused story about mothers in favelas and the daily struggles they face (*working titles).

Prime Video is available for $219 ARS in Argentina, $14,900 COP in Colombia and $3,500 CLP in Chile. Customers who are not yet Prime Video members can sign up for a free trial period at www.primevideo.com.

Included with Prime Video: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Good Omens, Carnival Row, Donald Glover's Guava Island, exclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

