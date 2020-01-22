MR. PEANUT Passes Away at 104 Years Old, Sacrificing Himself to Save Friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in New Super Bowl Pre-Game Ad

Fans can tune into the beloved legume’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, PLANTERS, one of America’s biggest snacking brands, revealed its Super Bowl pre-game ad showing just how far MR. PEANUT will go to save his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes from impending doom.

Whereas last year MR. PEANUT saved friends from snacking disappointment, this year he’s saving lives. The newly released pre-game ad shows MR. PEANUT, Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes are on a nutty adventure in the NUTmobile when MR. PEANUT is forced to swerve, causing the vehicle to spin out of control. The trio jumps out of the NUTmobile, clinging to a tree branch, as the vehicle crashes down into a deep canyon below. They momentarily find safety until their combined weight begins to break the branch. In the ultimate act of friendship, MR. PEANUT lets go and sacrifices himself to save his friends from impending doom.

Fans can witness the epic series of events and MR. PEANUT’s ultimate sacrifice here. The ad will air before the big game kicks off during the pregame show. The brand’s official Super Bowl commercial will air in the third quarter of the game and broadcast MR. PEANUT’s funeral, so the world can mourn the loss of the beloved legume together.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

“MR. PEANUT was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core,” said Matt Walsh. “I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.”

In addition to mourning MR. PEANUT during his funeral, fans have several ways to celebrate his life, including:

Fans who spot the NUTmobile leading up to and on game day will receive a commemorative pin celebrating MR. PEANUT’s life.

MR. PEANUT enthusiasts can show their family and friends how much the legume meant to them by sharing the black crying monocle and their favorite memory on social using #RIPeanut.

From January 24 – 27, fans can win commemorative packaging that takes inspiration from all the phases of MR. PEANUT and his classy style as it evolved through the years while supplies last*.

The ad was produced by VaynerMedia and features Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” in the background to accompany the crews nutty adventure.

For more information, fans can follow along on the MR. PEANUT Twitter page.

*NoPurNec.18+VoidWhereProhib.Rules.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

