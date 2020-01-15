Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 13, 2020

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after the stock market close on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 13. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku® streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

