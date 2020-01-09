Revolve to Participate in ABC’s Hit Romance Reality Series The Bachelor

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) today announced that it will be participating in an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelor. The episode will feature a special group date outing to the REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13 with the newest Bachelor, Peter Weber. The bachelorettes will participate in a REVOLVE fashion show, featuring product from REVOLVE’s in-house brands, judged by REVOLVE Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona, model and actress Janice Dickinson, and Emmy-Award winning TV personality and style expert Carson Kressley. This episode of The Bachelor, currently celebrating its 24th season, is scheduled to air January 13, 2020, at 8/7c, on ABC.

ABOUT REVOLVE GROUP, INC.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of full-price premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

ABOUT THE BACHELOR

On ABC’s hit primetime reality series The Bachelor, one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible Bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

For more information on The Bachelor, visit http://abc.go.com/shows/the-bachelor.

