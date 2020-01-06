Neofect Smart Balance Brings AR Gaming to Lower-Body Rehabilitation

Neofect Smart Balance recognized as CES Innovation Award honoree

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital health company Neofect today unveiled Neofect Smart Balance, a new lower-body rehabilitation device that uses augmented reality to help patients recovering from stroke, ambulatory injuries, and other lower body disabilities regain function in their legs. Recognized as a 2020 CES Innovation Award honoree, Neofect Smart Balance draws on nearly a decade of expertise and innovation to turn what is often a monotonous process into a fun and engaging exercise for the nearly 500,000 people each year rehabilitating from a stroke.





Neofect Smart Balance features 16 rehabilitation games that emphasize core strength, restabilization, and balance, all with the goal of helping patients walk unassisted. The 2.5ft by 2.5ft “Dance Dance Revolution”-esque board evaluates a patient’s posture and gait, then tracks and analyzes motions, providing feedback when it senses an imbalance. Optional handlebars provide additional stability as needed. As patients advance, Neofect Smart Balance games increase speed of movement and coordination as patients step on and off the pad.

“For the past decade we’ve focused on hand and upper arm rehabilitation, but we’ve always wanted to create more engaging and measurable therapy for patients who need to recover leg function — whether that’s relearning how to walk or regaining range of motion and confidence,” said Scott Kim, co-founder and CEO of Neofect USA. “With Neofect Smart Balance, games like ‘Rock Band’ prompt users to move their feet, in this case to the beat of a song. Patients are physically and cognitively challenged and can also have fun while rehabilitating.”

Neofect Smart Balance is designed for use in healthcare clinics and at home, increasing accessibility of treatment for patients with limited mobility. It securely and remotely shares progress reports with therapists, so they can monitor and adjust patients’ recovery regimen as needed.

This newest device joins a long list of award-winning Neofect solutions, including the Neofect Smart Glove, the Neofect NeoMano, and the Neofect Smart Board.

Neofect is also showcasing Neofect Connect, a new coaching and companion app, at CES 2020. Designed as an extension of therapy in a clinical setting to support and inspire stroke survivors through recovery at home, Neofect Connect will recommend customized daily exercises and educational materials based on patient ability.

The app, which will be available for any stroke survivor regardless if they use Neofect’s solutions, will include a digital telehealth program where skilled physical and occupational therapists will connect with users remotely to guide their rehabilitation. Neofect Connect is available on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store for Neofect users and will be open to any stroke survivor in spring 2020.

For more information about Neofect Smart Balance and Neofect Connect, please visit www.neofect.com.

About Neofect

Med-tech company Neofect helps stroke survivors and people with spinal cord injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, or neurological conditions regain independence and live fuller, more active lives. Its game-based rehabilitation solutions deliver more engaging, quantifiable therapy to improve cognitive, hand, arm, and leg function, while its robotic orthosis creates an artificial grip to increase hand mobility. www.neofect.com

