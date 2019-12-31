Update – Interlink Plus, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Merge With Loop Media, Inc.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interlink Plus, Inc. (OTC: ITRK) issues the following update to their release NewsItemID: 20191216005704 issued Dec. 16, 2019, entitled “ Interlink Plus, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Merge With Loop Media, Inc.”:

Regarding the previous announcement regarding the intent for Interlink Plus to merge with Loop Media, Inc. the parties stated that they intended to sign a definitive agreement on or before December 31, 2019. The merger is on track, but the final agreement will be signed a few days later than anticipated. The current plan is to have the definitive agreement completed as outlined in the previous release and signed this coming Friday, January 3, 2020.

For background on original story, please click here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191216005704/en/Interlink-Announces-Letter-Intent-Merge-Loop-Media

Contacts

Press Contact:

Justis Kao | Chief of Staff & Head of Communications | justis@loop.tv