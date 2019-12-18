ViacomCBS Networks International and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Extend Partnership With VidCon Abu Dhabi

The partnership will bring the conference for the creator and online video community to Abu Dhabi for the next 5 years

The first edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 25-28, 2020

Tickets available for purchase now at www.ticketmaster.ae

Download media assets here

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Networks International and The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) partner to bring VidCon, the world’s largest celebration of online video, to the UAE for the first time. The inaugural edition of VidCon Abu Dhabi will be held at ADNEC from March 25 – 28, 2020.

VidCon is the world’s largest immersive experience for fans, content creators, executives and brands who build, celebrate and belong to online communities. The event is an essential meeting point for brands and executives who are passionate about digital creators, online video and social-first content. VidCon offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential local and international content creators while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

HE Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi “ After the outstanding success of the recent Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which formed part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Family Week, we are delighted to be building upon our relationship with ViacomCBS with VidCon. Bringing such a globally significant event to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to providing the very best and most innovative events for both residents and visitors in the emirate. Such an event represents the cutting edge of modern culture, and Abu Dhabi prides itself on providing leadership in the technological and cultural sectors.”

Raffaele Annecchino, President, ViacomCBS Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa “ We are excited to take VidCon to Abu Dhabi, expanding our collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with whom we recently held the first-ever Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi. Bringing VidCon to Abu Dhabi is a further testament to our continued commitment to investing in this key market, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience, fans and partners. The Middle East is a vibrant hub for content creators, with millions of young people turning to online video to connect with others, creating compelling content, building audiences and finding entertainment. The Middle East is the second biggest region for online video after the US, so we are excited for VidCon to highlight the impact of creators, the digital community and the industry.

Jim Louderback, General Manager, VidCon “ As we continue to develop our international presence and celebrate the universality of the online video experience, we are excited to bring our event to Abu Dhabi in 2020. There are millions of young people in the Middle East who turn to online video to connect with others and find entertainment, comfort, and acceptance in social content and community-first content creators. At VidCon Abu Dhabi, we want to bridge their online and offline worlds to create an unforgettable experience for fans and spotlight and celebrate the talented creators throughout the Middle East.”

Tickets for the inaugural VidCon Abu Dhabi are now available at www.ticketmaster.ae: early bird tickets are available until January 15th 2020.

For more information and all updates about VidCon Abu Dhabi, please visit the official website: https://vidconabudhabi.com/. Stay up on all things related to VidCon Abu Dhabi by following it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, on VidCon Abu Dhabi YouTube channel and on Snapchat @vidconabudhabi.

About Vidcon

VidCon is the world’s largest event for fans, creators, executives and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Their flagship show, VidCon US, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors. VidCon continued its global expansion this year, announcing the first-ever VidCon Asia Summit, which is set for December 2019, and VidCon Mexico, coming in 2020, adding to its roster of international events in Australia and London. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.

ViacomCBS Networks International

ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), is comprised of many of the world’s most iconic consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom 18, ViacomCBS International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV among others. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS Networks International provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and across more than 180 countries.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world- Globally, sustainable destination of distinction, which enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The organization manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programs relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. DCT – Abu Dhabi supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.

