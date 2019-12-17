TEGNA Foundation and Stations Strive to Be a Force for Positive Change in Local Communities

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), today announced it will award 119 community grants in 37 markets, in its second-of-two rounds of annual community grantmaking for 2019. Since 2015, TEGNA Foundation and stations have distributed more than $7.5 million in community grants. A summary of the TEGNA Foundation’s 2019 grant awards can be found here.

TEGNA’s purpose – to serve the greater good of local communities – is at the heart of TEGNA Foundation and stations’ Community Grants program. TEGNA’s local television stations identify specific needs in their communities where they can make a substantial difference. Stations amplify the impact of the Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants are distributed within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal framework, with the majority of grants supporting four categories: Good Health & Well Being (43 percent), Quality Education (25 percent), Zero Hunger (12 percent), and No Poverty (10 percent).

Within these categories, several causes stand out as areas particularly significant to the communities where TEGNA does business, including:

Supporting children with cancer . WWL’s newest grant partner is New Orleans-based national nonprofit Caps For Kids, which provides celebrity autographed ball caps to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment. Now in their 25th year, Caps for Kids works with more than 150 pediatric oncology facilities across the country to brighten the lives of children battling cancer by connecting them with their celebrity heroes.

“It’s amazing how receiving a gift from their hero can fill a child with strength, courage and happiness,” said Jamie O’Berry, national program director of Caps For Kids. “We’re excited to partner with WWL to continue bringing hope and joy to hundreds of kids each year.”

Addressing the urgent needs of veterans, active-duty military, and their families . KREM-TV, in Spokane, WA, is serving the veteran population in their community through support of Inland Northwest Honor Flight, KREM’s 10th year supporting the organization. The Honor Flight program pays tribute to veterans’ service and sacrifice by sponsoring travel to Washington, DC, so veterans may view the memorials built in their honor. KREM’s grant is in support of the April 2020 Honor Flight, which will host approximately 100 veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

“For many of our veterans, visiting the memorials dedicated to the wars they served in is a longtime goal,” said Tony Lamanna, director of Inland Northwest Honor Flight. “We are proud and humbled to help our American heroes realize their dreams and are thankful for KREM’s support in making this possible.”

Supporting the LGBTQ community, specifically LGBTQ youth . For the third consecutive year, WUSA9 and the TEGNA Foundation are partnering with the Latin American Youth Center’s STRIPES program, an after-school education, leadership, and awareness-building program focused on LGBTQ ally training and issues related to LGBTQ identity.

“It is critical that future leaders of the LGBTQ community receive the necessary education, training and skills they need to thrive and lead meaningful lives,” said Lupi Quinteros-Grady, president & CEO of Latin American Youth Center. “The STRIPES program is committed to ensuring our future leaders are prepared for life’s challenges, by exploring identity within a safe, supportive network while also learning to become advocates in their own communities.”

In addition to TEGNA Foundation Community Grants, individual stations are actively involved in community engagement, raising more than $100 million each year to support local causes and leveraging on-air and digital storytelling to call attention to urgent issues.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:



Anne Bentley



Vice President, Corporate Communications



703-873-6366



abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:



John Janedis, CFA



Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



703-873-6222



jjanedis@TEGNA.com